Should You Buy Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Installed Building Products' shares before the 14th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.22 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Installed Building Products has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $118.83. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Installed Building Products is paying out just 15% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Installed Building Products generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 24% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Installed Building Products has grown its earnings rapidly, up 45% a year for the past five years. Installed Building Products earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, Installed Building Products has increased its dividend at approximately 36% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has Installed Building Products got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Installed Building Products is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Installed Building Products is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Installed Building Products that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

