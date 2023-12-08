When Should You Buy SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)?

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine SecureWorks’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is SecureWorks Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, SecureWorks seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy SecureWorks today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $7.11, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since SecureWorks’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from SecureWorks?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 59% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for SecureWorks. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SCWX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCWX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Be aware that SecureWorks is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

