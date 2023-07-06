When Should You Buy Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)?

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Standex International’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Standex International Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 10.76% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Standex International today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $126.93, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Standex International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Standex International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Standex International, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SXI seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SXI for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SXI should the price fluctuate below its true value.

