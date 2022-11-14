U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.50
    -10.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,690.00
    -73.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,790.75
    -57.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.50
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.55
    -0.41 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0036 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    -1.01 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0078 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3600
    +0.6050 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,475.92
    -232.78 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.65
    -13.48 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

BW Offshore: Invitation to Q3 2022 Presentation 18 November

·1 min read
BW Offshore

Invitation to Q3 2022 Presentation 18 November

BW Offshore will release its Q3 2022 results on Friday 18 November at 07:30 CET.

The company will host a presentation of the financial results 09:00 (CET) the same day at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be given by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen.

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

BW Offshore Webcast Q3 2022

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


