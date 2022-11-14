BW Offshore

Invitation to Q3 2022 Presentation 18 November

BW Offshore will release its Q3 2022 results on Friday 18 November at 07:30 CET.

The company will host a presentation of the financial results 09:00 (CET) the same day at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be given by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen.

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

BW Offshore Webcast Q3 2022

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

