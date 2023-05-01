U.S. markets closed

BW Offshore: Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO

·1 min read
Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO

BW Offshore has signed a short-term extension for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until 31 May 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 8 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.