Byline Bancorp Inc President Alberto Paracchini Sells 40,000 Shares

Alberto Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY), executed a sale of 40,000 shares in the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Byline Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, providing a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at Byline Bancorp Inc indicates a pattern of 30 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Byline Bancorp Inc were priced at $21.04, resulting in a market capitalization of $915.544 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.84, which is below both the industry median of 9.29 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Byline Bancorp Inc.

Byline Bancorp Inc's stock, with a price of $21.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.58, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

