Byline Bancorp Insiders Added US$9.5m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Byline Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director Antonio Del Valle Perochena for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$24.99 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$18.89). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Byline Bancorp insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Byline Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Byline Bancorp insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$949k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Byline Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Byline Bancorp insiders own 40% of the company, currently worth about US$283m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Byline Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Byline Bancorp. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Byline Bancorp. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Byline Bancorp you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

