C.H. Robinson CFO to leave (Photo: C.H. Robinson)

Freight broker and third-party logistics provider C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. said late Thursday that CFO Mike Zechmeister will be leaving his post in 2024.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company (NASDAQ: CHRW) said it has begun a search for a replacement. Zechmeister will remain with the company until a successor is named, or no later than May 31, at which time he plans to retire.

“We greatly appreciate Mike’s dedication and contributions to Robinson over the past four years to ensure the company’s continued success,” David Bozeman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “During his tenure as CFO, Mike built a strong finance organization that will continue to serve Robinson well.”

Zechmeister joined Robinson in 2019 from United Natural Foods Inc., where he had been CFO. Before that, he spent 25 years at General Mills Inc. in a variety of finance leadership roles.

The post C.H. Robinson CFO to leave company appeared first on FreightWaves.