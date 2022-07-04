C2C Gold Acquires Additional Mineral Licenses in Locations With Historical Gold Occurrences, Issues Anniversary Payments

C2C Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: CTCGF) (the “Company” or “C2C”) today announced the share issuances on the five property option agreements recently acquired from The Rock Gold Corp., as previously disclosed. C2C has made payments in the amount of $205,000 and issued a total of 1,550,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, to the respective joint venture partners comprised of prospectors from Canada’s Newfoundland.



In addition, the Company announces the amendment to an existing agreement, adding two new licenses in the Quin and Barrens Lake areas, adjacent to existing mineral properties held by C2C, in exchange for $10,000 cash, reimbursement of nominal security deposit fees and the issuance of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. All other terms and conditions contained in the original property purchase agreement remain in full force and effect. The Company’s acquisition of the property option agreements and corresponding payments and share issuances are subject to exchange approval.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Canada’s Newfoundland. C2C Gold holds one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and through the acquisition of The Rock Gold Corp., now includes numerous projects lying along the major gold bearing crustal scale structural zones. C2C Gold’s portfolio covers a pipeline of projects from early exploration stage through drill-ready with known gold occurrences. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

