Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    5,114.75
    -23.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,867.00
    -155.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,132.25
    -129.75 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.80
    -12.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    -0.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    2,139.20
    +12.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1600
    -0.0590 (-1.40%)
     

  • Vix

    13.87
    +0.38 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2699
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0000
    -0.4280 (-0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,468.99
    +2,346.35 (+3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.11
    -4.22 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,097.63
    +186.83 (+0.47%)
     

Cadence to buy analysis platform BETA CAE Systems for $1.24 billion

Reuters
·1 min read
Cadence Design Systems logo is pictured in San Jose

(Reuters) -Cadence Design Systems will buy analysis platform provider BETA CAE Systems International AG for $1.24 billion in cash and stock, the software firm said on Tuesday.

The company will pay 60% of the consideration in cash and 40% through the issuance of Cadence common stock to current BETA CAE shareholders.

Cadence expects to obtain debt to finance a part of the $744 million cash component of the deal, and plans on using free cash flow generated by current operations to pay off the debt.

San Jose, California-based Cadence's shares were down 1.5% premarket, showing little reaction to the news.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of the year and Cadence expects BETA CAE to contribute about $40 million to its 2024 revenue, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Advertisement