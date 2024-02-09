Insights into CHY's Dividend Performance and Future Prospects

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2024-02-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-09. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund Do?

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's Dividend History

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's Dividend Analysis

Breaking Down Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 10.06% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 10.06%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's annual dividend growth rate was 5.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 2.20% per year. Based on Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund stock as of today is approximately 11.22%.

Story continues

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-10-31, Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-10-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has a history of consistent dividend payments and an attractive yield, the company's low profitability and growth ranks raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors along with the company's payout ratio and growth metrics when evaluating the future prospects of their investments. For those seeking to diversify their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener for informed decision-making.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

