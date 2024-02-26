Calculating The Fair Value Of Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB)

Key Insights

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's estimated fair value is RM1.02 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.97 share price, Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The RM1.21 analyst price target for CMSB is 19% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) -RM20.8m RM8.20m RM25.1m RM41.8m RM61.7m RM82.9m RM103.7m RM123.0m RM140.4m RM155.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 66.47% Est @ 47.59% Est @ 34.37% Est @ 25.12% Est @ 18.65% Est @ 14.12% Est @ 10.94% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% -RM18.7 RM6.7 RM18.4 RM27.6 RM36.7 RM44.4 RM50.1 RM53.6 RM55.1 RM55.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM329m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM156m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (11%– 3.5%) = RM2.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM2.2b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM769m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.0, the company appears about fair value at a 4.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.167. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Basic Materials market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, we've compiled three fundamental items you should further examine:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does CMSB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business.

