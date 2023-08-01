Calculating The Fair Value Of Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO)

Key Insights

Corsa Coal's estimated fair value is CA$0.66 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$0.53 share price, Corsa Coal appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average premium for Corsa Coal's competitorsis currently 38%

How far off is Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.35m US$3.11m US$3.84m US$4.48m US$5.04m US$5.50m US$5.88m US$6.20m US$6.47m US$6.70m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 45.71% Est @ 32.54% Est @ 23.32% Est @ 16.86% Est @ 12.34% Est @ 9.18% Est @ 6.97% Est @ 5.42% Est @ 4.33% Est @ 3.57% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11% US$2.1 US$2.5 US$2.8 US$2.9 US$3.0 US$2.9 US$2.8 US$2.7 US$2.5 US$2.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$27m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.7m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (11%– 1.8%) = US$73m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$73m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$25m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$52m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Corsa Coal as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.572. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Corsa Coal, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should further research:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Corsa Coal (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

