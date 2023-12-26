Calculating The Fair Value Of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, DexCom fair value estimate is US$117

Current share price of US$122 suggests DexCom is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for DXCM is US$134, which is 14% above our fair value estimate

Does the December share price for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is DexCom Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$661.6m US$878.5m US$1.20b US$1.60b US$1.90b US$2.17b US$2.40b US$2.59b US$2.75b US$2.89b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 18.93% Est @ 13.91% Est @ 10.41% Est @ 7.95% Est @ 6.23% Est @ 5.03% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% US$619 US$769 US$987 US$1.2k US$1.4k US$1.5k US$1.5k US$1.5k US$1.5k US$1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$12b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.9b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.2%) = US$64b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$64b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$33b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$45b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$122, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at DexCom as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.926. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for DexCom

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

