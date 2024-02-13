Calculating The Fair Value Of Gelsenwasser AG (FRA:WWG)

Key Insights

Using the Dividend Discount Model, Gelsenwasser fair value estimate is €575

With €685 share price, Gelsenwasser appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average discount for Gelsenwasser's competitorsis currently 25%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gelsenwasser AG (FRA:WWG) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We have to calculate the value of Gelsenwasser slightly differently to other stocks because it is a integrated utilities company. In this approach dividends per share (DPS) are used, as free cash flow is difficult to estimate and often not reported by analysts. This often underestimates the value of a stock, but it can still be good as a comparison to competitors. The 'Gordon Growth Model' is used, which simply assumes that dividend payments will continue to increase at a sustainable growth rate forever. The dividend is expected to grow at an annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.6%. We then discount this figure to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.2%. Relative to the current share price of €685, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= €21.2 / (4.2% – 0.6%)

= €575

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gelsenwasser as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gelsenwasser

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Integrated Utilities market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

WWG's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine WWG's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Gelsenwasser, we've compiled three relevant items you should look at:

