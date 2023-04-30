U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,169.48
    +34.13 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.16
    +272.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,226.58
    +84.35 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.99
    +17.76 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.63
    +1.87 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1018
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    -0.0760 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2567
    +0.0073 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2400
    +2.3470 (+1.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,394.75
    +28.71 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.48
    -3.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.57
    +38.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

Calculating The Fair Value Of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • IDEX's estimated fair value is US$232 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • With US$206 share price, IDEX appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

  • The US$232 analyst price target for IEXis comparable to our estimate of fair value.

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for IDEX

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$662.7m

US$712.4m

US$773.8m

US$859.0m

US$1.06b

US$1.16b

US$1.24b

US$1.32b

US$1.38b

US$1.43b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x8

Analyst x9

Analyst x4

Analyst x3

Analyst x1

Est @ 9.79%

Est @ 7.48%

Est @ 5.85%

Est @ 4.72%

Est @ 3.92%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2%

US$612

US$609

US$611

US$627

US$712

US$722

US$717

US$702

US$679

US$652

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$6.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.4b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.2%– 2.1%) = US$24b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$24b÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= US$11b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$18b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$206, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at IDEX as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.031. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for IDEX

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Debt is not viewed as a risk.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

  • Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For IDEX, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should assess:

  1. Financial Health: Does IEX have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.

  2. Future Earnings: How does IEX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here