Calculating The Fair Value Of Redcare Pharmacy NV (ETR:RDC)

Redcare Pharmacy's estimated fair value is €113 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Redcare Pharmacy's €94.84 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for RDC is €102 which is 9.8% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Redcare Pharmacy NV (ETR:RDC) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€10.6m €19.4m €32.9m €49.0m €65.7m €81.5m €95.2m €106.6m €115.5m €122.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Est @ 69.53% Est @ 48.74% Est @ 34.19% Est @ 24.01% Est @ 16.88% Est @ 11.89% Est @ 8.39% Est @ 5.95% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.0% -€10.1 €17.6 €28.4 €40.3 €51.5 €60.8 €67.7 €72.2 €74.5 €75.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €478m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €122m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (5.0%– 0.2%) = €2.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €2.6b÷ ( 1 + 5.0%)10= €1.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €2.1b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €94.8, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Redcare Pharmacy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Redcare Pharmacy

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for RDC.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Redcare Pharmacy, there are three further items you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Redcare Pharmacy that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for RDC's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

