Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings' estimated fair value is US$45.34 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$51.98 suggests Alarm.com Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for ALRM is US$63.50, which is 40% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$93.4m US$112.0m US$128.4m US$142.3m US$154.0m US$163.9m US$172.3m US$179.5m US$185.9m US$191.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Est @ 19.96% Est @ 14.61% Est @ 10.86% Est @ 8.23% Est @ 6.40% Est @ 5.11% Est @ 4.21% Est @ 3.58% Est @ 3.14% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% US$86.0 US$94.9 US$100 US$102 US$102 US$99.8 US$96.5 US$92.6 US$88.3 US$83.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$946m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$192m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.1%) = US$3.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.0b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$1.3b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$2.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$52.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Alarm.com Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.097. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Alarm.com Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

ALRM's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Alarm.com Holdings, we've compiled three important aspects you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Alarm.com Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for ALRM's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

