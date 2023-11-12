Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)

Key Insights

Bonterra Energy's estimated fair value is CA$5.86 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$6.58 suggests Bonterra Energy is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average discount for Bonterra Energy's competitorsis currently 28%

Does the November share price for Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Bonterra Energy Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$57.5m CA$34.0m CA$23.0m CA$17.9m CA$15.2m CA$13.7m CA$12.8m CA$12.3m CA$12.1m CA$12.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ -32.47% Est @ -22.15% Est @ -14.93% Est @ -9.87% Est @ -6.33% Est @ -3.85% Est @ -2.12% Est @ -0.90% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.4% CA$52.5 CA$28.4 CA$17.5 CA$12.5 CA$9.7 CA$8.0 CA$6.8 CA$6.0 CA$5.4 CA$4.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$152m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$12m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.4%– 1.9%) = CA$163m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$163m÷ ( 1 + 9.4%)10= CA$66m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$218m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$6.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bonterra Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.495. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bonterra Energy

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BNE.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Bonterra Energy, we've compiled three relevant items you should explore:

