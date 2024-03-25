Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Key Insights

Granite Ridge Resources' estimated fair value is US$7.00 based on Dividend Discount Model

Granite Ridge Resources' US$6.34 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 8.8% lower than Granite Ridge Resources' analyst price target of US$7.67

Does the March share price for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We have to calculate the value of Granite Ridge Resources slightly differently to other stocks because it is a oil and gas company. Instead of using free cash flows, which are hard to estimate and often not reported by analysts in this industry, dividends per share (DPS) payments are used. This often underestimates the value of a stock, but it can still be good as a comparison to competitors. We use the Gordon Growth Model, which assumes dividend will grow into perpetuity at a rate that can be sustained. The dividend is expected to grow at an annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We then discount this figure to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%. Compared to the current share price of US$6.3, the company appears about fair value at a 9.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= US$0.4 / (8.6% – 2.3%)

= US$7.0

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Granite Ridge Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.367. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Granite Ridge Resources

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Granite Ridge Resources, we've put together three essential elements you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Granite Ridge Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for GRNT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

