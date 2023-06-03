Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Trinity Biotech is US$1.05 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$0.98 share price, Trinity Biotech appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Trinity Biotech's peers are currently trading at a premium of 45% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$2.72m US$5.33m US$5.88m US$6.35m US$6.74m US$7.07m US$7.36m US$7.61m US$7.85m US$8.07m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.33% Est @ 7.87% Est @ 6.14% Est @ 4.93% Est @ 4.08% Est @ 3.49% Est @ 3.08% Est @ 2.79% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 15% -US$2.4 US$4.0 US$3.8 US$3.6 US$3.3 US$3.0 US$2.7 US$2.4 US$2.2 US$2.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$25m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$8.1m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (15%– 2.1%) = US$63m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$63m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= US$15m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$40m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$1.0, the company appears about fair value at a 6.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Trinity Biotech as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.832. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Trinity Biotech

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for TRIB.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Trinity Biotech, there are three further aspects you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Trinity Biotech that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does TRIB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

