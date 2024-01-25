Advertisement
California utilities regulator okays $45 million penalty for PG&E over 2021 Dixie fire

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Dixie Fire in California

(Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Thursday approved a $45 million settlement agreement between its Safety and Enforcement Division (SED) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), for its part in the destructive 2021 Dixie wildfire.

The Dixie fire started on July 13, 2021, after a tree fell on the state's main utility's electrical distribution wires, and burned more than 963,000 acres in multiple counties.

The agreement consists of a $2.5 million fine to the California General Fund, $2.5 million payment to tribes impacted by the fire for remediation, and $40 million for capital expenditures to transition records to electronic format.

The settlement agreement was reached after SED concluded its investigation and issued an Administrative Consent Order.

PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

