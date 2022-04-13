U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.66
    -0.59 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.30
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0897
    +0.0065 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3112
    +0.0109 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6400
    +0.2520 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,192.75
    +1,489.99 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.23
    +22.59 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

California Water Service Group Publishes 2021 Report on Environmental, Social, and Governance Performance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
California Water Service Group
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CWT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the expansion of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program last year, California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today released its annual ESG Report detailing the company’s commitments and performance in 2021 across its subsidiaries.

The report, titled “Enhancing the Quality of Life: Today & Tomorrow,” highlights both ongoing efforts and significant achievements made during the year to support the utility’s ESG strategy and objectives. Among the highlights are:

  • Formalization and adoption of four ESG-related policies, including diversity, equality, and inclusion; human rights; environmental sustainability; and political involvement

  • Development of a climate change strategy, with the goal of guiding the company’s mitigation and adaptation efforts, and completion of a study on climate-related risks for the utility’s California operations, facilities, and water supply portfolio

  • Construction of an inline hydro-turbine system in the utility’s Waikoloa, Hawaii, service area, which is expected to generate electricity from water flowing downhill and provide a sustainable energy source to both reduce the company’s environmental footprint and offer cost savings that would be passed on to customers

  • Launch of operations at the Tesoro Viejo (Calif.) Wastewater Treatment and Recycled Water Production Plant, which treats wastewater from the local community for reuse

  • Development of a new, proposed rate design in the 2021 California General Rate Case to continue supporting infrastructure investment while promoting conservation and affordability

“California Water Service Group and our subsidiaries have always focused on doing the right thing, and our expanded ESG program formalizes and enhances related commitments to our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders,” said Marty Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “I’m pleased to present our 2021 ESG Report, which showcases the strides we have made in these areas that we believe help position us to provide quality, service, and value to our stakeholders, both now and for decades to come.”

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, along with Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("Act"). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for "safe harbor" treatment established by the Act. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and management's judgment about the Company, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. Such words as would, expects, intends, plans, believes, may, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, progress, predicts, hopes, targets, forecasts or variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause a result different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures; our ability to invest or apply the proceeds from the issuance of common stock in an accretive manner; governmental and regulatory commissions' decisions, including decisions on proper disposition of property; consequences of eminent domain actions relating to our water systems; changes in regulatory commissions' policies and procedures; the outcome and timeliness of regulatory commissions' actions concerning rate relief and other matters; increased risk of inverse condemnation losses as a result of climate conditions; inability to renew leases to operate water systems owned by others on beneficial terms; changes in California State Water Resources Control Board water quality standards; changes in environmental compliance and water quality requirements; electric power interruptions; housing and customer growth; the impact of opposition to rate increases; our ability to recover costs; availability of water supplies; issues with the implementation, maintenance or security of our information technology systems; civil disturbances or terrorist threats or acts; the adequacy of our efforts to mitigate physical and cyber security risks and threats; the ability of our enterprise risk management processes to identify or address risks adequately; labor relations matters as we negotiate with the unions; changes in customer water use patterns and the effects of conservation, including as a result of drought conditions; our ability to complete, in a timely manner or at all, successfully integrate and achieve anticipated benefits from announced acquisitions; the impact of weather, climate, natural disasters, and actual or threatened public health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, on our operations, water quality, water availability, water sales and operating results and the adequacy of our emergency preparedness; restrictive covenants in or changes to the credit ratings on our current or future debt that could increase our financing costs or affect our ability to borrow, make payments on debt or pay dividends; and other risks and unforeseen events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements included in this paragraph, as well as the Annual 10-K, Quarterly 10-Q, and other reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company assumes no obligation to provide public updates of forward-looking statements.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
ykingman@calwater.com
310-257-1434


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Novavax And Its Plan To Target The Vaccine Resistant Notch Another Win

    Swiss officials authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and NVAX stock popped, though it remains below its key lines.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Veru Stock Could Hit $36, Says Oppenheimer

    Avid stock market watchers will know the biotech space operates according to a different rule set. One session can wipe off a huge chunk of a stock’s valuation, if clinical testing goes awry or the regulators pick holes in a drug’s development. Yet, the opposite also holds true; shares can deliver unseemly gains if the news flow is decidedly positive. Fortunately for Veru (VERU) investors, this week saw plenty of the latter. Shares soared by 182% in one session, after the company announced posit

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy Today According to Ken Fisher

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management. If you want to skip the details about the billionaire hedge fund executive and simply want to learn about the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech […]

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Bitcoin’s price is heading to $1 million, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of bitcoin.&nbsp;

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Why Southwest Airlines Stock Jumped 7% Today

    The rally added to impressive returns for the airline stock, which is in positive territory so far in 2022 even as the market is down nearly 8%. It was sparked by good operating news from rival Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), whose stock was also rising early Wednesday. Delta announced before the market opened that the company returned to profitability in March as the pandemic threat faded and travel demand picked up.

  • 2 Big Reasons Nio Stock Is Flying High Today

    After sharp declines over the past couple of days, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up as much as 5.3% at 11:10 a.m. ET. Investors believe fears about Nio's decision to halt production might have been overblown, even as they were just reminded of a popular investor's interest in the electric vehicle (EV) stock. Nio started deliveries of the ET7 on March 28.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Costco to increase dividend by nearly 14% to 90 cents a share

    Costco Wholesale Corp. said late Wednesday that its board of directors has authorized a dividend increase to 90 cents a share, from 70 cents a share. The dividend is payable on May 13 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29. Shares of Costco rose 0.3% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day up 1.7%.