Insight into the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2024-02-23, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-09. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into California Water Service Group's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does California Water Service Group Do?

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with CWT.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

California Water Service Group is a U.S. water and utilities holding company based in California. The company engages in the production, treatment, storage, distribution, and sale of water for various uses. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which can be divided between regulated and unregulated businesses. The regulated public utilities subsidiaries operate in California, New Mexico, Washington, and Hawaii. The unregulated subsidiaries provide water utility services to private companies and municipalities. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its operations in California and, overall, from residential customers.

California Water Service Group's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at California Water Service Group's Dividend History

California Water Service Group has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1968. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend each year since 1968. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 56 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down California Water Service Group's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, California Water Service Group currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.25% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.44%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Story continues

Over the past three years, California Water Service Group's annual dividend growth rate was 8.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 6.90% per year. And over the past decade, California Water Service Group's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.60%.

Based on California Water Service Group's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of California Water Service Group stock as of today is approximately 3.14%.

California Water Service Group's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, California Water Service Group's dividend payout ratio is 1.61, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

California Water Service Group's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks California Water Service Group's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. California Water Service Group's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and California Water Service Group's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. California Water Service Group's revenue has increased by approximately 1.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 78.05% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, California Water Service Group's earnings increased by approximately 15.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 28.34% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.20%, which underperforms than approximately 42.29% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion

Considering California Water Service Group's consistent history of dividend payments, its status as a dividend king, and the expectation of dividend growth, the company presents itself as an attractive option for income-focused investors. However, the high dividend payout ratio raises questions about sustainability, which are somewhat mitigated by the company's solid profitability rank. When looking at growth metrics, California Water Service Group shows a mixed performance, with strong EPS growth but less impressive revenue and EBITDA growth rates compared to industry peers. Investors should weigh these factors and consider the company's long-term potential to maintain its dividend king status while exploring other high-dividend yield opportunities. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

