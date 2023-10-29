Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

Kim Callahan, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Ric Campo, Camden's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Keith Oden, Executive Vice Chairman and President; and Alex Jessett, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to advise everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Further information about these risks can be found in our filings with the SEC, and we encourage you to review them. Any forward-looking statements made on today’s call represent management’s current opinions, and the company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events. As a reminder, Camden’s complete third quarter 2023 earnings release is available in the Investors section of our website at camdenliving.com, and it includes reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures, which will be discussed on this call.

We would like to respect everyone's time and complete our call within one hour, as there are other multifamily companies hosting calls later today. Please limit your initial question to one, then rejoin the queue if you have additional items to discuss.

Ric Campo: Thanks, Kim, and good morning. Our on-hold music was in honor of and memory of Jimmy Buffett. One of Jimmy’s recurring things in his songs was how to navigate through life’s storms, including actual hurricanes. Ironically, this is the first year in memory that we did not have any hurricanes in any of our markets. On the other hand, the hurricane in the capital markets is blowing hard. As a result of the turmoil, we’re encouraging our teams to heed Jimmy’s advice from one of his songs that he wrote for New Orleans after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. This is from the song. If a hurricane doesn’t leave you dead, it’ll make you strong. Don’t try to explain it, just nod your head, breathe in, breathe out, move on, which is exactly what we plan to do.

Our business is strong. We’ve been through many cycles. This cycle has been different in that we’re coming off the best year we ever had driven by the COVID reopening consumer high. 2023 has been a year of getting back to a more normal multi-family business. I say more normal because we’re still not back to normal customer behavior, where they actually pay their rent and if they don’t, they move out. We have high cancellations due to identity theft and fraud, elevated skips and lease breaks. Seasonality is back, but it started earlier this year and was stronger than pre-COVID levels. We had planned for a more normal fourth quarter, but that didn’t happen. As a result, we have revised our fourth quarter full year guidance to reflect weaker new lease growth, lower occupancy and higher bad debts than we expected even in the summer.

In a normal growth year, however, we would cheer for revenue growth of 5%. Fundamentals for our business are good overall, taking the challenges and the opportunities together. On the demand side, job growth remains robust, U.S. consumer demographics continue to be supportive for apartment demand, the share of 25 to 34-year-olds is stable, the share of 34 to 48 year olds is growing and they have a high propensity to rent, given the record high cost of buying a home. The buy to rent premium today is at 30-year highs with home ownership out of reach for many people. This should increase apartment’s – the apartment business share of the housing market at least through 2026. The U.S. share of – or the share of U.S. households that are living alone continues to grow to nearly 30% over the next few years.

The long-term trend of in-migration to our markets continues. On the supply side, starts have peaked and the capital markets hurricane has begun to reduce new starts. Annualized August starts fell 42%. Witten Advisors projects starts will fall to 250,000 units in 2024 and just above 200,000 units in 2025. Completions will be elevated through the end of 2024, but demand drivers should allow for an orderly lease absorption in our markets. I want to give a big thanks and shout-out to team Camden for improving the lives of our teammates, our customers, and our stakeholders one experience at a time. Keith Oden is up next.

Keith Oden: Thanks, Ric. Overall, our third quarter 2023 operating results were in line with expectations. Year-over-year same property revenue growth was positive for the quarter in 14 of our 15 markets and positive on both a sequential and year-to-date basis in all of our markets. Occupancy for the third quarter averaged 95.6% ending September at 95.3% as we shifted more to a defensive strategy entering our slower leasing season in the fourth and first quarters. October occupancy is currently trending at 94.9% and should continue to moderate slightly over the remainder of the year. Rents are also moderating given our focus on maintaining occupancy versus raising rental rates. During the third quarter, our effective growth rates were eight-tenths of a percent for new leases, 5.9% for renewals, and 3.4% for blended rate growth.

Effective net – new lease growth for October is currently negative 2.5% and is expected to trend a bit further down a bit further between now and the end of the year. Effective renewal rate growth for October to date is 4.7% and should average around 4% for the full fourth quarter. Effective blended lease rates for October remain positive at 1.4%. Gross turnover rates for the third quarter were up 200 basis points compared to last year due to higher levels of skips and lease breaks, but our net turnover was down 200 basis points due to high levels of resident retention by our onsite teams. Move-outs to purchase homes accounted for just over 10% of our total move-outs during the quarter, which is near the lowest level we’ve seen in over the past 30 years.

Supply will remain a factor in many of our markets for the next several quarters and as expected we are seeing elevated competition for our Camden communities, located in those submarkets where new deliveries exceed long-term historical averages. 16% of Camden’s communities are being impacted by new supply, but the vast majority are not. We are seeing some encouraging news regarding the future as the level of new starts has begun to fall, which bodes well for the supply environment in 2025 and 2026. I’ll now turn it over to Alex Jessett, Camden’s Chief Financial Officer.

Alex Jessett: Thanks, Keith. For the third quarter, we reported core FFO of $1.73 per share in line with the midpoint of our prior quarterly guidance. Although our net results met expectations, we experienced $0.015 of lower-than-anticipated revenue for the quarter, which was entirely offset by $0.015 of lower-than-anticipated expenses. The lower revenue resulted primarily from an unexpected rise in bad debt. Our lower-than-anticipated operating expenses resulted almost entirely from lower property taxes in Texas. As previously discussed, the Texas State legislature passed a tax reform bill, subject to voter approval in November. Upon approval, which we believe is likely Senate Bill 2 will reduce independent school district tax rates by $0.107 per $100 of assessed value.

Average independent school district tax rates in our Texas markets are approximately 1% of assessed value, or 45% of the total Texas tax rate. Therefore, excluding valuation increases and other tax rate increases, this anticipated reduction equates to an approximate 4.8% reduction in Texas taxes. We had previously assumed these independent school district tax rate rollbacks in Texas would be partially offset by other Texas rate increases. However, these other increases have not occurred. We now expect total property taxes to increase by 2.9% as compared to our prior expectations of 4.5%, for a total savings of $0.025 per share from our prior guidance. $ 0.015 of this savings occurred in the third quarter, and the remaining $0.01 will be recognized in the fourth quarter.

Turning back to revenue, we had expected same-store bad debt would be 100 basis points for the third quarter, 90 basis points for the fourth quarter and 120 basis points for the full year. Instead, bad debt was 40 basis points higher or 140 basis points in total for the third quarter, with the increase happening primarily in September. And we are now anticipating 150 basis points of bad debt for both the fourth quarter and full year 2023. This 40 basis point increase in bad debt for the third quarter equates to approximately $0.01 per share, and the 60 basis point increase in the fourth quarter equates to approximately $0.015 per share. In conjunction with the increase in bad debt on rental revenues, we also experienced higher bad debt on administrative and other fees of another $0.005 per share for the third quarter, and we are anticipating the same additional $0.005 for fees in the fourth quarter.

We believe this higher bad debt is primarily consumer behavior driven and not tied to financial stress of our residents. Our prior guidance called for 95.6% same-store average occupancy in the third and fourth quarters with fairly consistent occupancy levels throughout the back half of the year. We actually had higher than anticipated occupancy in both July and August, entirely offset by lower occupancy of 95.3% in September. In combination with higher than anticipated skips and evictions, we believe that historic seasonality, which has been unpredictable since the pandemic has returned. We now anticipate occupancy will average 94.8% in the fourth quarter, and the impact of this 80 basis point adjustment from prior estimates is approximately $0.02 per share.

As a result of the decline in occupancy, we lowered asking rents more than anticipated in September. We had expected a 1.5% average increase in new leases and a 5% average increase in renewals for a blend of approximately 3.25% in the back half of the year. Our effective blended rates were higher than this at 3.4% for the third quarter. However, lower occupancy caused a reduction in signed rates, which is flowing through our fourth quarter guidance. We are now anticipating fourth quarter new leases of negative 4.5% and a 4% average increase in renewals for a blend of approximately negative 0.7%, resulting in a decline of approximately $0.015 per share for the fourth quarter. The cumulative same-store impact of the greater than anticipated third and fourth quarter bad debt and lower fourth quarter occupancy and rents is approximately $0.07 per share, of which $0.055 per share is in the fourth quarter.

As a result, we have decreased the midpoint of our full year same-store revenue guidance from 5.65% to 5%, effectively in line with our original revenue guidance midpoint at the beginning of this year. Turning to expenses, as previously mentioned, we had $0.015 of favorability, primarily in taxes, in the third quarter. We are also anticipating favorability in taxes of $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter. This $0.025 of tax favorability is anticipated to be partially offset by $0.015 of higher fourth quarter repair and maintenance and marketing expenses associated with higher skips and evictions and lower occupancy. As a result, we have adjusted the midpoint of our full year same-store expense guidance from 6.85% to 6.5% or a net $0.01 per share.

Our resulting full year same-store NOI midpoint has been reduced from 5% to 4.2%. Last night, we also lowered the midpoint of our full year 2023 core FFO guidance by $0.07 per share to a new midpoint of $6.81 per share. This $0.07 per share decline resulted primarily from the previously mentioned $0.035 per share increase in same-store bad debt, the $0.02 per share decrease in same-store occupancy and the $0.015 per share decline in same-store rents, partially offset by the $0.01 per share in lower property expenses resulting from lower taxes. In addition to this net $0.06 per share decline in same-store NOI, we are also anticipating an additional $0.01 in lower non-same-store NOI for similar reasons. We also provided earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023.

We expect core FFO per share for the fourth quarter to be within the range of a $1.70 to $1.74. The midpoint of a $1.72 represents a $0.01 per share decline from the $1.73 recorded in the third quarter. This is primarily the result of approximately $0.01 in lower same-store NOI, resulting from $0.035 in decreased revenue, driven by 80 basis points of lower occupancy and 10 basis points of higher bad debt, partially offset by $0.025 in lower property expenses resulting from typical seasonal declines. Our balance sheet remains strong with net-debt-to-EBITDA at 4.1 times and at quarter end we had $181 million left to spend over the next two years under our existing development pipeline. At this time, we will open the call up to questions.

