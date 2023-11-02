Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023

Ana Raman: Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. With me are Dani Reiss, Chairman and CEO; Jonathan Sinclair, EVP and CFO; and Carrie Baker, President. After Dani's and Jonathan's prepared remarks, we will open it up for your questions. Our call today, including the Q&A portion, includes forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, discussion of our financial outlook, is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Certain material factors and assumptions were considered and applied in making these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these statements, factors and assumptions and regarding material factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected is available in our earnings press release issued this morning as well as in our filings with US and Canadian securities regulators.

These documents are also available on the Investor Relations section of our website. The forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. We report in Canadian dollars, so all amount discussed today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Please note that financial results described on today's call will compare second quarter ended October 1, 2023 with the same period ended October 2, 2022, unless noted otherwise. Lastly, our commentary today will also include certain non-IFRS financial measures, which are reconciled at the end of our earnings press release. With that, I'll turn the call over to Dani.

Dani Reiss: Thanks, Ana. And good morning, everyone. We delivered solid second quarter results reflecting the strength of our iconic brand in key global markets and progressed across our strategic initiatives. Our Q2 fiscal 2024 revenue was in line with our expectations at CAD 281.1 million. And we exceeded the top end of our earnings guidance range as we balanced investment in our growth initiatives with the focus on operational discipline, delivered in CAD 15.6 million adjusted EBIT and CAD 0.16 in adjusted earnings per share. For Q3, we are taking a more conservative approach in regards to our expectations, given the macroenvironment we see across many of our markets today. As a result, we are revising our full-year outlook, which reflects the moderation in sales growth and continued investment in our priorities, balanced with prudent expense actions.

Jonathan will expand on both our second quarter results and updated guidance growth. In Q2, more consumers came to shop with Canada Goose than in the same period last year as our brand continues to capture the attention of shoppers around the world. Our innovative high performance products and elevated luxury experience are resonating with our loyal consumers, who even with this high inflationary backdrop are returning to enjoy more of our offerings. As we continue to navigate an uncertain global macro landscape, our business is prepared for anticipated demand amidst the reduced visibility. While this macroenvironment presents a headwind, we remain focused on building for the long term guided by our three strategic pillars, driving consumer focused growth, building our DTC network and expanding our product categories.

I will take you through the progress we've made on each of these pillars. First, driving consumer focused growth. Q2 DTC channel revenue of CAD 109.4 million was up by 15% compared to the same period last year. Our top priority here is investing in our brand to inspire and engage consumers and drive desirability through customer experiences, targeted marketing campaigns, and partnerships. Starting with our distinctive elevated luxury retail experience that we call Canadian warmth, which define the Canada Goose customer journey. In Q2, we began to roll out the Canadian warmth experience across our store network, which during our pilot phase showed a positive uplift in conversion. This is important as we look to capitalize on our strong profit trends.

While the effects on conversion across our network are not expected to completely take hold immediately, we are taking a test and learn approach to guide us and moving this metric up into the right. Second, our brand marketing campaigns. In September, we launched our fall winter campaign, featuring three trailblazing women who represent the Canada Goose ethos, always living their authentic lives out in the open. The early weeks of this campaign have been very successful, achieving well over a billion media impressions. In late October, we held our largest event to date in China as we celebrated our fifth anniversary of our first brick and mortar store in the region. We welcomed nearly 500 guests to our event held in Shanghai, during which they took in our first ever fashion show in the country, which was held outdoors.

The event was one of the most successful activations in the market so far, resulting in over 3 billion media impressions. Chinese shoppers continued to be a driver of our growth, both inside and increasingly outside of the country. As of Q2, we had 21 stores in China, a position that we have got opportunistically backed by strong demand for our brand in this market, and knowing that this will position us well following the pandemic. I was in China last month for our five year anniversary celebration and visited our stores and met with top customers and I was pleased to see the level of profits in their stores and truly impressed with the guest experience our customers are receiving. Our third approach to brand building is partnerships, through which we continue to drive cultural relevancy and tap into new audiences.

One important aspect being product collaborations. In September, we launched a collaboration with London based fashion house, Rokh and artist Matt McCormick that included eight exclusive pieces for women. Products from this collab were featured across select Canada Goose stores and placed with strategic and influential fashion retailers like Dover Street Market. In October, we launched another collab with luxury streetwear brand, Pyer Moss, featuring a colorful limited edition capsule inspired by the street culture in Brooklyn, catering to both men and women. Both collabs are seeing solid reception from our customers and, more importantly, growing exciting media coverage globally and building brand awareness around the world. Turning to our second pillar, building our DTC network.

In Q2, we opened six new permanent stores. In addition to the conversion of temporary store to permanent during the quarter, we had 62 permanent stores at the end of the period. We opened new stores in LA, Atlanta, and Philadelphia in the United States. In mainland China, we opened a store in Tianjin and a second store in Shanghai. And in Japan, we opened a second store in Tokyo. With nine new permanent stores opened so far in fiscal 2024, we are well positioned with consumers in our key geographies as we enter the holiday shopping season. We also opened our first travel retail store in the Frankfurt International Airport in September. We're just a month into its opening and the store is off to a good start, receiving positive feedback from customers as they connect through this important international hub.

Travel retail is a new part of our wholesale program [ph] and we're eager to test and learn in the selling environment as we refine our growth plan and attract a brand new type of clientele, traveler. Let's now talk about DTC comp sales, which includes both in store and online sales. DTC comp sales were down 7% year-over-year as total store comp sales increased slightly, offset by a decrease in ecommerce revenue. While profit grew significantly, both online and offline across all regions, DTC comp growth was down in the US, EMEA and Mainland China. Growth in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau was robust, fueled by the return of mainland Chinese to us. Canada DTC growth also increased, particularly in cities with high levels of tourism, including Vancouver, Banff and Toronto.

Overall, we saw software conversion in Q2 year-over-year, which we believe may be due to the macroeconomic environment, which consumers are spending closer to mean, exacerbated by the later onset of cold weather that many regions have been experiencing. Turning to online commerce, although our stores contributed the majority of our DTC revenue in Q2, e-commerce is an important part of a broader strategy to create a seamless omnichannel experience. We're investing in the end-to-end online shopping journey to drive better conversion and minimize returns. On the front end, we continue to implement new features, such as a size and fit module, while enhancing the backend through improvements in merchandising, navigation, inside architecture and performance, just to name a few initiatives.

In Q2, we made good traction in both top and middle of funnel activities, increasing visits to our product pages and additions to cart. While our overall [indiscernible] DTC comp results were non-ideal, our teams are actively working to change this dynamic and trajectory to drive top line growth, such as converting on the strong profit trends we have had in the quarter across our owned channels. Turning to our third pillar, expanding on product categories. In Q2, demand for non-heavyweight down products grew, expanding its share of revenue within the overall mix. While total sales were heavily down or flat year-over-year, revenue in this category grew within our DTC channel, reflecting continued strength for our core product. Within non-heavyweight down, rainwear was our fastest growing category in the second quarter, followed by apparel.

The Chilliwack Fleece Bomber, Huron pants and hoodie, and HyBridge knit jacket were the most popular apparel pieces with our customers. When we look at who is purchasing our non-heavyweight down products in Q2, we see that more of our repeat customers are coming back to the brand they love to purchase additional items. This is another reason that we are focused on offering customers amazing and authentic experiences that keeps them returning for more. It is in our footwear category, sales of our recently launched sneaker line in July ramped up and remained at consistent levels through the second quarter, and I'm happy to see the category performing to our expectations. Taking a step back, we're executing on our product roadmap, and we're excited with the newness we're injecting into our upcoming product assortments.

Product is always top of mind for us. And I and our design teams are actively working with top tier design talent to ensure that execution against our product roadmap continues during this time of transition. In closing, Canada Goose is first and foremost about our product. We don't compromise on our vision of being a leading luxury brand, which is defined by our products' high performance, style and craftsmanship. Although we are facing an uncertain and challenging global macroeconomic backdrop at this time, our fundamentals are strong. And we look forward to seeing many more people enjoy Canada Goose products in the months and years ahead. Before I hand the call over to Jonathan, I want to congratulate him on his appointment to the role of President of APAC and Neil Bowden on taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer, both of which will be effective on April 1, 2024.

Both Jonathan and Neil have deep experience with Canada Goose, allowing for a smooth transition between role and continuity across the business while supporting our growth and expansion in APAC. Thank you. And with that, I hand it over to Jonathan.

Jonathan Sinclair: Thank you, Dani. And good morning, everyone. We're pleased with our solid top and bottom line performance in the quarter, reflecting demand and strong operational discipline. Revenues in the second quarter was DKK 281.1 million, up 1% year-over-year, driven by growth in our DTC channel. On a constant currency basis, revenue was down 3% year-over-year as the euros strengthened against Canadian dollar. DTC sales of CAD 109.4 million grew 15% or just under 12% on a constant currency basis over the same period last year as a result of retail store expansion. DTC revenue was 39% of total sales in Q2 compared to 34% in the same quarter last year. As our store footprint expanded and consumer demand increased in our more profitable DTC segment, we continue to intentionally shift our proportion of channel revenue to sell directly to our end consumers.

Q2 wholesale revenue of CAD 162 million was down 10% year-over-year or 15% down on a constant currency basis due to the planned streamlining of our wholesale partners. Similar to Q1, we delivered earlier shipments to our wholesalers, who are excited to have the products available ahead of the peak season. We continue to see caution amongst the wholesale community, which is reflected in our order book across all geographies as the challenging macroeconomic backdrop continues to present headwinds. Moving to performance by geography, Q2 revenue increased in Asia Pacific and in EMEA whilst it decreased in North America year-over-year. North American revenue of CAD 124.1 million was down 7% or 8% down on a constant currency basis as lower wholesale revenue was partially offset by growth in our DTC channel.

In Q2, our DTC segment in North America grew high-single digits year-over-year due to solid store performance. In the US, DTC sale sales grew low-double digits due to new store sales. Traffic was substantially higher year-over-year as we more than doubled our store count to 13 permanent stores. We're taking meaningful steps to grow the female consumer while continuing to build on the success of the men's business. In the second quarter, the share of the transactions from women remained stable year-over-year with pieces from our fall/winter 2023 collection resonating in the quarter. From a product standpoint, apparel and rain categories led the growth in the non-heavyweight down portion of the business. This demonstrates our ability to provide an all season relevant product offering to our customers.

Moving to Canada, our home market, we registered modest DTC growth compared to the same period last year due to growth at our brick and mortar stores as revenue contributions from tourists continue to grow within the mix, alongside a reduced wholesale penetration. Turning to Asia Pacific, this region had a solid quarter, with revenue increasing 13% year-over-year to CAD 63.8 million, up 11% on a constant currency basis. We had especially strong performance in our stores in Hong Kong, in Taiwan, and in Macau, with the continued return of Chinese tourism. Store sales rose in Mainland China, while lifting of COVID restrictions has led to a solid rebound in domestic spending. We continue to expand our product mix and grow our non-heavyweight down [indiscernible], with rainwear, apparel and footwear representing a larger portion of total revenues on a year-over-year basis in the region.

Lastly, EMEA revenue was up 6% year-over-year to CAD 93.2 million or down 4% on a constant currency basis as wholesale revenue was partially offset by softer DTC channel performance. Wholesale outperformance was led by earlier shipments of orders to our partners. DTC store revenue was offset by lower e-commerce revenue as consumers felt the pinch of weakening macroeconomic conditions. We continue to see the share of revenue from international tourism grow as a proportion of total revenues in the region. Rainwear was the standout category during the quarter, growing significantly compared to last year, with Europe experiencing more rainfall than average during the summer. Moving to gross profit. Our second quarter gross profit grew 8% year-over-year to CAD 179.5 million, driven by gross margin expansion.

Q2 gross margin expanded 410 basis points to 63.9%. This was due to pricing, a favorable product mix, even with non-heavyweight down outpacing heavyweight down, I might say, and a higher mix of DTC sales. The increase in the gross margin of our products was seen across nearly all categories, with non-heavyweight down outpacing the margin expansion of our established heavyweight down segment. DTC gross margin was 76% in Q2, down 60 basis points year-over-year, while wholesale margins increased to 57%, up 620 basis points, again, compared to the second quarter of last year. Gross margin in the DTC segment was marginally lower due to inflationary product costs and higher freight charges due to increased volume in the US and in Mainland China, partially offset by favorable pricing.

Wholesale margin was higher, primarily due to pricing, which included, importantly, foreign exchange tailwinds due to the strengthening of the euro relative to the Canadian dollar, as well as preference for our higher margin styles within the heavyweight and lightweight segments by our wholesale partners. Adjusted EBIT was CAD 15.6 million. That was down compared to the CAD 26.3 million we made in the second quarter of last year, but at the same time was above the top end of our guidance range due to strong operational execution. This was primarily due to lower-than-planned SG&A spend as we drove efficiencies across the business through a combination of slowing hiring, process improvements, and automation of manual processes. SG&A spend of CAD 177.2 million was largely associated with the higher costs coming from the expansion of our retail network, in particular rent and employee costs, as well as the timing of marketing spend, one-time corporate restructuring expenses, and our transformation program, which I'll discuss in a little bit more detail shortly.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders was CAD 16.2 million or CAD 0.16 per basic share. Moving to our balance sheet, we ended the second quarter of fiscal 2024 with inventory of CAD 519.7 million, and that was up 2% from CAD 511.5 million at the end of the same period last year as inventory growth decelerated for the third consecutive quarter. In Q2, we bought back approximately 1.36 million shares for a total cash consideration of CAD 29.9 million, ending the quarter with CAD 851.9 million of net debt on our balance sheet compared to CAD 734.1 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to our investment in the NCIB, our share buyback program, and higher borrowing as we prepare for our peak season.

Since the commencement of our NCIB, we have repurchased 3.7 million shares or 68% of the amount authorized under the program. As you know, this is a strategic pillar in our capital allocation policy and something we keep under constant review. We're comfortable with net debt leverage of 3.3 times adjusted EBITDA at the end of the quarter, which, you should remember, reflects a seasonal cash low point for the business. Based on the seasonality of the business, we expect to reduce our net debt leverage ratio by the end of the fiscal year. During the second quarter, as part of the transformation program, we took meaningful steps to identify and eliminate inefficiencies from our cost base, while enhancing customer experiences. We streamlined our corporate workforce, reducing non-store and non-manufacturing headcount by approximately 10%, resulting in a more lean and centralized structure to support the next phase of growth.

We also transitioned more production inhouse with nearly 85% of our domestically produced jackets manufactured inhouse in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 58%, as recently as the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Inhouse production gives us greater flexibility and quality control over our manufacturing process and consequently control over inventory management. We also rolled out a number of initiatives to enhance store productivity, touching staffing, merchandising and layout as we seek to improve conversion and customer satisfaction. Together, this has resulted in an estimated savings run rate of approximately 15% of the CAD 150 million we expect as a result of our transformation program by fiscal 2028, and that progress is ahead of our expectations.

Turning to our outlook. We had a solid first half of fiscal 2024, Delivering on the top line, delivering on the bottom line expectations and we're making good progress across our strategic pillars of our transformation program, and seeing some early benefits of our work in the positive adjusted EBIT achieved in the second quarter. We remain confident that our strategy is the right one to achieve long term sustainable growth and improved profitability. All of that said, however, our outlook for the back half of fiscal 2024 has come under pressure due to an increasingly challenging global macroeconomic environment that has impacted consumer decision-making and prioritization of spend. As a result, we saw early momentum gathered in our second quarter begin to slow noticeably in September.

While we began to see some improvement in late October, visibility remains reduced. To reflect the increased uncertainty in the macroenvironment, we are revising and expanding the potential range of outcomes for revenue, the non-IFRS adjusted EBIT, and the non-IFRS adjusted net income per diluted share for fiscal 2024. As a result, we are updating our full-year 2024 guidance as follows. We expect total revenue to be between CAD 1.2 billion and CAD 1.4 billion for the full year. Our revenue guidance assumes DTC revenue to be around 70% of total revenue, representing a high-single digit increase to a low-double digit decrease in year-over-year DTC comparable sales growth and continued store expansion. We now plan to open 15 new permanent stores this year, 9 of which are open as of today.

We also expect wholesale revenue to decrease year-over-year by a low to mid-teens percentage, reflecting the continued editing of our wholesale door count, which I would remind you is 6% down, revised reorder expectations and expansion of our store retail network. We now expect non-IFRS adjusted EBIT between CAD 135 million and CAD 225 million in fiscal 2024, representing an operating margin of between 11% and 16%. This assumes the gross margin percentage to be in the high 60s on a full year basis, with DTC and wholesale gross margin in the mid-70s and low 50s respectively. We expect SG&A expense to grow at a mid-teens percentage rate on a year-over-year basis due to the larger DTC network and the associated operating cost base, moderated by cost saving initiatives, including around CAD 15 million in savings from the transformation program in fiscal 2024.

We expect non-IFRS adjusted net income per diluted share to be between CAD 0.60 and CAD 1.40. This assumes an effective tax rate in the high teens as a percentage of income before taxes and a weighted average of diluted shares outstanding of 103.5 million units for fiscal 2024. Consistent with this annual guidance, our guidance for the third quarter is as follows. We expect revenue between CAD 575 million and CAD 700 million, non-IFRS adjusted EBIT between CAD 190,000 and CAD 265 million, and non-IFRS adjusted net income per diluted share between CAD 1.22 and CAD 1.76. The outlook I've provided represents our most likely range of outcomes based on the trends we've seen so far this quarter and, consequently, where we believe this may take us for the entire third quarter and the full fiscal year.

In summary, while the macroeconomic environment presents challenges, we remain very focused on the things we can control – our products, our brand and our operations. In addition to advancing our three pillars, we are taking clear steps to improve our operational efficiencies and we're seeing positive results. I'm excited about our prospects as we continue to build on our luxury positioning, and execute our strategy to drive profitable growth over the long term and the best possible results in the coming quarter. With that, operator, please open up the lines for questions.

