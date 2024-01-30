Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd Reports Mixed Q4 Results Amidst Growth and Challenges

Revenue : Q4 revenues increased to $3.8 billion, with full-year revenues reaching $12.555 billion.

Operating Ratio : Q4 reported operating ratio worsened to 61.8%, while core adjusted combined OR improved to 58.7%.

Earnings Per Share : Q4 reported diluted EPS decreased to $1.10, but core adjusted combined diluted EPS rose to $1.18.

Safety Metrics : FRA-reportable train accident and personal injury frequencies saw significant declines in Q4 and full-year results.

2024 Outlook: CP expects core adjusted combined diluted EPS to grow double digits versus 2023.

On January 30, 2024, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (NYSE:CP) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a Class-1 railroad operator that spans across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, reported a mixed set of financials, reflecting both growth in revenue and challenges in operating efficiency.

Company Overview

Canadian Pacific Kansas City is a leading Class-1 railroad that, following its merger with Kansas City Southern in April 2023, offers new single-line-haul services across North America. The company's extensive network facilitates the transportation of a diverse range of products, including grain, intermodal containers, and energy products, positioning it as a critical component of the continental supply chain.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The fourth quarter saw revenues climb to $3.8 billion, a significant increase from the previous year. However, the reported operating ratio, a key metric for operational efficiency, deteriorated by 200 basis points to 61.8 percent. Despite this, the core adjusted combined operating ratio, which excludes certain items, improved by 220 basis points to 58.7 percent. The reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 decreased to $1.10 from $1.36 in the same quarter of the previous year, while the core adjusted combined diluted EPS increased to $1.18 from $1.14.

For the full year, CP reported an operating ratio increase of 280 basis points to 65.0 percent, while the core adjusted combined operating ratio saw a slight increase of 30 basis points to 62.0 percent. The reported diluted EPS for the year increased to $4.21 from $3.77 in 2022, and the core adjusted combined diluted EPS also saw a modest increase.

These performance metrics are crucial as they reflect the company's ability to manage expenses relative to its revenue, which is particularly important in the capital-intensive railroad industry. The improvements in safety metrics, with declines in FRA-reportable train accident and personal injury frequencies, underscore CP's commitment to operational excellence and risk management.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

CP's revenue growth and safety improvements are significant achievements within the transportation industry, where efficiency and safety are paramount. The company's ability to increase its top-line revenue in a competitive environment demonstrates the strength of its business model and the value of its expansive network following the Kansas City Southern merger.

Analysis and Outlook

Looking ahead to 2024, CP is optimistic, expecting core adjusted combined diluted EPS to grow in the double digits compared to 2023. The company plans capital expenditures of $2.75 billion and anticipates other components of net periodic benefit recovery to increase by approximately $23 million from $327 million in 2023. These projections suggest confidence in CP's ability to leverage its unique synergy opportunities and improving macro-economic conditions to overcome challenges such as a weak Canadian grain crop.

Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO, expressed pride in the team's strong finish to a transformational year and readiness to deliver on commitments to customers and shareholders with sustainable growth.

"Looking forward to 2024, we are confident that our unique synergy opportunities, along with improving macro-economic conditions, can overcome a weak Canadian grain crop and position us for another strong performance this year, our first full year as a combined company," Creel added. "We stand ready to deliver on our commitments to our customers and our shareholders with long term sustainable growth."

For detailed financial tables and further commentary, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

