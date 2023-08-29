Cann Group Limited's (ASX:CAN) Revenues Are Not Doing Enough For Some Investors

Cann Group Limited's (ASX:CAN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.5x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Pharmaceuticals industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 4.7x and even P/S above 24x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Cann Group Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Cann Group has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. Those who are bullish on Cann Group will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Cann Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 93% last year. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 588% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

With this in consideration, it's easy to understand why Cann Group's P/S falls short of the mark set by its industry peers. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

What We Can Learn From Cann Group's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Cann Group confirms that the company's revenue trends over the past three-year years are a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, as we suspected, given they fall short of current industry expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

