Canopy Growth Corporation's (TSE:WEED) Share Price Is Still Matching Investor Opinion Despite 31% Slump

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE:WEED) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 75% loss during that time.

Although its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies operating in Canada's Pharmaceuticals industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1x, you may still consider Canopy Growth as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.2x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How Canopy Growth Has Been Performing

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Canopy Growth's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Canopy Growth's Revenue Growth Trending?

Canopy Growth's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 21%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year revenue growth is still a noteworthy 15% in total. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 22% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 16% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Canopy Growth is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Canopy Growth's P/S?

Despite the recent share price weakness, Canopy Growth's P/S remains higher than most other companies in the industry. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look into Canopy Growth shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Canopy Growth that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Canopy Growth, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

