Can't Afford Super Bowl Tickets? This Investment Hack Lets You Win Anyway

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM), with its appealing 4.8% dividend yield, is poised to capitalize on a unique trend in consumer behavior, especially relevant during the Super Bowl season. As ticket prices for the Super Bowl soar, making attendance a costly affair, fans are increasingly turning to hosting Super Bowl parties to enjoy the game. This year, with the Chiefs and Niners boasting substantial fan bases, Super Bowl LVIII is expected to generate significant retail activity, particularly in the sectors where Kimco’s properties are concentrated. This shift towards communal viewing experiences presents a lucrative opportunity for Kimco, given its portfolio of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers that become essential destinations for party hosts stocking up on supplies.

The trend of hosting Super Bowl parties, fueled by expensive ticket prices, has turned the event into a retail phenomenon, with spikes in sales of food, beverages, and fan merchandise. Kimco’s shopping centers, strategically located in key urban and suburban areas, are ideally positioned to benefit from this surge in consumer spending. The presence of grocery stores, beverage outlets, and party supply stores within Kimco’s properties makes them go-to locations for fans preparing for Super Bowl festivities.

Investing in Kimco offers a two-fold advantage. As a REIT, Kimco provides investors with a steady income through dividends, as mandated by its distribution requirements. Furthermore, the company’s focus on retail centers, particularly those catering to everyday needs, aligns with consumer trends towards hosting gatherings for major events like the Super Bowl and driving foot traffic and sales at Kimco’s properties.

The extensive footprint of Kimco’s properties ensures a diversified risk profile and a robust tenant base, crucial for sustained demand. The fan-driven retail activity surrounding Super Bowl LVIII, especially with the enthusiastic followings of the Chiefs and Niners, underscores the ongoing appeal of Kimco’s retail spaces. In the third quarter of 2023, Kimco declared a dividend of $0.24 per share, with total dividends paid from January to September 2023 reaching $0.70.

The investment in Kimco transcends traditional real estate; it’s a strategic play on the popular trend of at-home Super Bowl celebrations, amplified by the prohibitive cost of game-day tickets. As the tradition of Super Bowl parties continues to grow, driven by the passion of the Chiefs and Niners fan base this year, Kimco’s role in facilitating these community events through its retail offerings becomes ever more vital, potentially enhancing its dividend prospects. This unique position makes Kimco an attractive choice for investors looking to leverage the retail upswing associated with one of America’s most celebrated sporting events.

Image credit: Shutterstock

