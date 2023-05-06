Capital Allocation Trends At Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Concrete Pumping Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$52m ÷ (US$882m - US$103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, Concrete Pumping Holdings has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Concrete Pumping Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Concrete Pumping Holdings' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Concrete Pumping Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Concrete Pumping Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Concrete Pumping Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 29% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Concrete Pumping Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Concrete Pumping Holdings that you might be interested in.

