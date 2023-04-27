Capital Allocation Trends At Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Cricut is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$83m ÷ (US$950m - US$254m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Cricut has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured Cricut's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cricut.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Cricut Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cricut doesn't inspire confidence. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 41%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a side note, Cricut has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 27% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Cricut's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Cricut's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 26% over the last year, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Cricut does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

