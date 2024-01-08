Capital Allocation Trends At Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Aren't Ideal

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Dollarama (TSE:DOL), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dollarama is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = CA$1.4b ÷ (CA$5.7b - CA$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Dollarama has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

TSX:DOL Return on Capital Employed January 8th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Dollarama's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We weren't thrilled with the trend because Dollarama's ROCE has reduced by 45% over the last five years, while the business employed 199% more capital. Usually this isn't ideal, but given Dollarama conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. Dollarama probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Dollarama in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 179% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Dollarama, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

