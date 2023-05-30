Capital Allocation Trends At H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Aren't Ideal

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for H World Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = CN¥1.1b ÷ (CN¥65b - CN¥13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, H World Group has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 8.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for H World Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for H World Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of H World Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.1% from 9.0% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From H World Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for H World Group. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 19% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

