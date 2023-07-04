Capital Allocation Trends At York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Aren't Ideal

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on York Water is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$23m ÷ (US$525m - US$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, York Water has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Water Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

In the above chart we have measured York Water's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at York Water doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.6% from 7.2% five years ago. However it looks like York Water might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, York Water is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 41% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

