Capital Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share and Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

Capital Bancorp, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  CBNK
Capital Bancorp, Inc.
Capital Bancorp, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK) (“Company”), the holding company of Capital Bank (“Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2022.

The Company also announced today that it had received a non-objection letter from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond to allow the Board to authorize management to repurchase its common stock. Under the new repurchase program, management is authorized to repurchase up to $10.0 million, or approximately 3.1% of the 14.0 million outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock. The program may be limited or terminated at any time without prior notice. The program will expire on December 31, 2023.

Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer stated, “With the current volatility in the financial markets, we believe it wise to have an active buyback in place in the event we can purchase our common stock. Our healthy balance sheet and continued strong financial performance put us in a position to invest in our growth and maintain ample liquidity while efficiently deploying capital thereby creating long-term shareholder value.”

Under the stock repurchase program, shares of common stock may be repurchased by the Company from time to time in open market transactions or in privately negotiated transactions as permitted under applicable rules and regulations. Repurchases may be conducted, suspended, or terminated at any time without notice. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchases will depend upon market conditions and other considerations as may be considered in the Company’s sole discretion. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions.

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at June 30, 2022. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912


