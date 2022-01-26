U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.93
    -6.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.09
    -129.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.12
    +2.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.46
    -27.57 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.15
    +1.55 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -33.70 (-1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.34 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1250
    -0.0056 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3458
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6500
    +0.7840 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,422.75
    -192.41 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.69
    -20.12 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Capital Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Capital Bancorp, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CBNK

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK) (“Company”), the holding company of Capital Bank (“Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on February 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2022.

About Capital Bancorp, Inc.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at December 31, 2021. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.1 billion at December 31, 2021 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912



Recommended Stories

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Intel stock sinks on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Intel's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Why Corning Stock Jumped 12.5% on Wednesday

    The world's most famous glassmaker just beat earnings -- and promised to do it again next quarter, too.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Quarterly Results

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    For one thing, Upstart, like most other high-growth technology stocks, has been beaten down recently, and that's the group that is rebounding the most today. With that said, there is some company-specific news out of Upstart. The company announced that it has added Corning Credit Union to its personal lending partners in the Upstart Referral Network, which should help keep its lending volume moving higher in 2022.

  • Tesla Stock Rises On Earnings Beat; Supply-Chain Woes Hamper Production

    Tesla beat earnings views late Wednesday, but warned supply-chain issues are still slowing production. Tesla stock rose after the close Wednesday.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Intel Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Sliding.

    Intel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $19.5 billion, easily beating estimates. But the company's outlook was a bit disappointing.

  • Tesla reports $2 billion Q4 profit, sales up 65%, but supply-chain snags crimp production

    Tesla Inc. stock fell late Wednesday despite the electric-vehicle maker reporting quarterly earnings and sales above expectations. The company said its factories have been running below capacity for several months thanks to supply-chain constraints.

  • ServiceNow stock soars after earnings beat

    ServiceNow Inc.’s results "show that ServiceNow's business model is set to flourish in any economic environment," chief executive tells MarketWatch.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Tesla notches record Q4 profit but cites supply chain challenges as ‘main limiting factor’

    Tesla reported fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates after the bell on Wednesday despite supply chain headwinds that have plagued the global auto industry at an unprecedented scale. Still, shares were weighed down after the electric vehicle giant indicated supply constraints are likely to persist.

  • Intel earnings outlook misses Street view following beat on quarter

    Intel Corp. forecast earnings late Wednesday that fell short of Wall Street expectations as profit margins slipped after the chip maker topped estimates for the quarter.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • Fed Chair Powell delivered 'hawkish message,' strategist says

    Tom Graff, Brown Advisory head of fixed income, and Gregory Faranello, AmeriVet Securities U.S. rates group head, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed Chair Powell's remarks today and the outlook for monetary policy.