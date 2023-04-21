U.S. markets closed

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Stable Margin and Profitable Growth Drives Strong Profitability

Capital Bancorp, Inc.
·21 min read
Capital Bancorp, Inc.
Capital Bancorp, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per common share grew 15.7% to $16.65 at March 31, 2023 when compared to the same quarter in 2022. The Company maintains a strong liquidity position and remains well-capitalized as our Risk Based Capital was 16.15% as of March 31, 2023.

"Capital Bank’s diversified business model and prudent risk management anchored solid earnings in the the first quarter, and should provide us with opportunities to accelerate growth in the coming months as other less well-positioned lenders curtail activity,” said Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. “Our capital position remains exceptionally strong and we are pleased that we have ready access to liquidity to fund growth and opportunistic activities. We are also encouraged that we have been able to grow deposits and maintain margin, even as our cost of funds has increased."

"Despite the failure of certain banks during the quarter, and the resulting challenges that followed, Capital Bank has been able to not only maintain, but continue to grow its deposits,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “Fortunately, Capital Bank has consciously and consistently sought to dampen interest rate risk in its lending and investing activities, and we are fortunate to have a diverse deposit book, circumstances that meaningfully differentiate us from the banks that failed. Our liquidity and capital positions remain well above regulatory policy and our internal thresholds. I am also extremely pleased to see the 15.7% year over year growth in our tangible book value, which includes a mark to market of 100% of our investment portfolio. Notwithstanding current and anticipated economic conditions, we are steadfastly committed to continue to serve our community’s needs by continuing to lend to all qualified businesses and to grow the Bank as smartly as we can."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Capital Bancorp, Inc.

  • Earnings Summary - Net income decreased to $9.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Interest income increased due to increasing yields on portfolio loans and investment securities. Improved interest income was offset by a decline in card fees and increased deposit costs that were a result of the rising interest rate environment and a shift within the portfolio from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits and increased CD and FHLB balances.

  • Balance Sheet Growth - Total assets grew by $122.8 million, or 5.8% compared to March 31, 2022. The growth in earning assets consisted of increases in net portfolio loans and investment securities available for sale of $259.9 million and $83.1 million, respectively, compared to March 31, 2022. The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available for sale and had a fair market value of $255.8 million, or 11.4% of total assets, as of March 31, 2023. The accumulated other comprehensive income loss ("AOCI Loss") on the investment securities portfolio improved $2.8 million during the quarter to $14.0 million as of March 31, 2023, which represents 6.0% of total shareholders' equity. The Company does not have a held to maturity ("HTM") portfolio.

  • Performance and Efficiency Ratios - Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.84% and 16.98%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 2.01% and 20.30%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Our efficiency ratio decreased to 64.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 65.1% for the same period in the prior year as noninterest expense remained substantially unchanged while interest income increased.

  • Stable Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin was 6.65%, or 3.81% excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 6.79%, or 3.82% excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, for the same three month period last year. The slightly lower margin is a result of the increased cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Average portfolio loans receivable increased $243.6 million compared to the same quarter in 2022, while yields on interest earning assets increased 136 basis points.

  • Deposits and Cost of Funds - Total deposits at March 31, 2023 increased by $81.7 million, or 4.4%, compared to March 31, 2022. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 16.4% compared to March 31, 2022 and represented 36.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2023. The elevated interest rate environment has driven up the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 0.42% for the same period in 2022.

  • Robust Capital Positions - As of March 31, 2023, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.90%, compared to 13.10% at March 31, 2022, and an allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.47%, compared to 1.60% in 2022. Tangible book value per common share grew 15.7% to $16.65 at March 31, 2023 when compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Commercial Bank

  • Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $271.3 million, or 19.3%, to $1.7 billion, gross, at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. This growth was mainly due to a 29.9% increase in residential real estate loans of $125.7 million. Also contributing to the growth was a 16.9% increase in commercial real estate loans of $95.5 million, of which $68.1 million was owner occupied, and a 24.6% increase in commercial and industrial loans of $43.8 million, when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, SBA, and owner occupied real estate, represent 43% of our total commercial portfolio.

  • Credit Metrics - Non-performing assets ("NPAs") increased 45 basis points to 0.73% of total assets at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.28% at March 31, 2022 as a result of an increase in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023 to $16.3 million compared to $6.0 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in NPAs was primarily the result of a March 2023 downgrade of a single $8.2 million, well-collateralized multi-unit residential real estate loan.

OpenSky®

  • Revenues - Despite a decrease in active customer accounts, rising interest rates led to increased OpenSky® interest income. However, a decline in credit card fees resulted in a $523.4 thousand decrease in OpenSky® revenue from the same period of 2022. Total revenue was $20.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Aggressive marketing and product strategies by competitors offering unsecured subprime credit cards has challenged our ability to maintain and grow the number of active OpenSky® accounts and has adversely impacted noninterest income. Management believes it is taking a prudent approach to credit, product and marketing strategies towards subprime customers.

  • Loan Balances - OpenSky® loan balances decreased by 9% or $10.9 million to $112.9 million compared to $123.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Corresponding deposit balances decreased 16.1% or $35.5 million from $220.4 million at March 31, 2022 to $184.8 million at March 31, 2023. Gross unsecured loan balances stood at $25.8 million and $16.2 million at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

  • OpenSky® Credit - Card delinquencies and utilization remained stable in the first quarter when compared to the prior year quarter. The Company has tightened credit standards in segments most susceptible to economic pressures. The provision for credit losses increased $707.4 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

(in thousands except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

% Change

Earnings Summary

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

43,416

 

 

$

34,402

 

 

26.2

%

Interest expense

 

8,929

 

 

 

1,071

 

 

733.7

%

Net interest income

 

34,487

 

 

 

33,331

 

 

3.5

%

Provision for credit losses

 

1,660

 

 

 

952

 

 

74.4

%

Noninterest income

 

6,026

 

 

 

8,288

 

 

(27.3

)%

Noninterest expense

 

26,203

 

 

 

27,102

 

 

(3.3

)%

Income before income taxes

 

12,650

 

 

 

13,565

 

 

(6.7

)%

Income tax expense

 

2,915

 

 

 

3,354

 

 

(13.1

)%

Net income

$

9,735

 

 

$

10,211

 

 

(4.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2)

$

14,310

 

 

$

14,517

 

 

(1.4

)%

Weighted average common shares - Basic

 

14,159

 

 

 

13,989

 

 

1.2

%

Weighted average common shares - Diluted

 

14,272

 

 

 

14,339

 

 

(0.5

)%

Earnings per share - Basic

 

0.69

 

 

 

0.73

 

 

(5.8

)%

Earnings per share - Diluted

 

0.68

 

 

 

0.71

 

 

(4.2

)%

Return on average assets (1)

 

1.84

%

 

 

2.01

%

 

(8.5

)%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1) (2)

 

1.84

%

 

 

1.67

%

 

10.2

%

Return on average equity

 

16.98

%

 

 

20.30

%

 

(16.4

)%


 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(in thousands except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Balance Sheet Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

2,245,286

 

 

$

2,122,453

 

 

5.8

%

 

$

2,123,655

 

 

$

2,009,358

 

 

$

2,154,846

 

Investment securities available for sale

 

255,762

 

 

 

172,712

 

 

48.1

%

 

 

252,481

 

 

 

269,620

 

 

 

226,509

 

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

9,620

 

 

 

17,036

 

 

(43.5

)%

 

 

7,416

 

 

 

6,875

 

 

 

11,708

 

SBA-PPP loans, net of fees

 

2,037

 

 

 

51,085

 

 

(96.0

)%

 

 

2,163

 

 

 

2,662

 

 

 

15,864

 

Portfolio loans receivable (3)

 

1,786,109

 

 

 

1,526,256

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

1,728,592

 

 

 

1,648,001

 

 

 

1,607,677

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

26,216

 

 

 

25,252

 

 

3.8

%

 

 

26,385

 

 

 

26,091

 

 

 

26,419

 

Deposits

 

1,944,374

 

 

 

1,862,722

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

1,758,072

 

 

 

1,737,591

 

 

 

1,888,920

 

FHLB borrowings

 

32,000

 

 

 

22,000

 

 

45.5

%

 

 

107,000

 

 

 

22,000

 

 

 

22,000

 

Other borrowed funds

 

12,062

 

 

 

12,062

 

 

%

 

 

12,062

 

 

 

12,062

 

 

 

12,062

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

234,517

 

 

 

201,492

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

224,015

 

 

 

214,005

 

 

 

207,316

 

Tangible common equity(2)

 

234,517

 

 

 

201,492

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

224,015

 

 

 

214,005

 

 

 

207,316

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

14,083

 

 

 

14,001

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

14,139

 

 

 

14,039

 

 

 

14,010

 

Tangible book value per share (2)

$

16.65

 

 

$

14.39

 

 

15.7

%

 

$

15.84

 

 

$

15.24

 

 

$

14.80

 

______________
(1) Annualized for the quarterly periods
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.


Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 3.5%, to $34.5 million from the same period in 2022, primarily due to higher yields on portfolio loans offset by significant increases in the cost of funding. The net interest margin was 6.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 14 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2022 as the increase in the costs of deposits and borrowed funds outpaced the increase in portfolio loan yields, including credit cards. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, remained flat at 3.81% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.82% for the same period in 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, average interest earning assets increased $113.6 million, or 5.7%, to $2.1 billion as compared to the same period in 2022, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 136 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $189.1 million, or 18.1%, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.93%, a 251 basis point increase from 0.42%.

The provision for credit losses was $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase from $1.0 million when compared to the same period in 2022. Contributors to the increase in provision were loan portfolio growth and an increase in credit card losses. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.6 million, or 0.61% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $0.9 million, or 0.24% on an annualized basis of average loans for the first quarter of 2022. A majority of the $2.6 million in net charge-offs during the quarter were related to the credit card portfolio with $1.1 million related to partially secured cards and $563 thousand related to unsecured cards.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, noninterest income was $6.0 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 27.3%, from $8.3 million in the prior year quarter. Credit card fees declined by $1.7 million as the number of active customer accounts declined year over year, which resulted in lower interchange and other income recognized compared to the prior year quarter. The elevated interest rate environment continues to put pressure on the mortgage market, resulting in declines in home loan sales and home loan refinances, which has resulted in a $0.6 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue compared to the prior year quarter.

Credit card loan balances, net of reserves, decreased by $10.9 million to $112.9 million as of March 31, 2023 from $123.7 million at March 31, 2022. The related deposit account balances decreased 16.1% to $184.8 million at March 31, 2023 when compared to $220.4 million at March 31, 2022 reflecting the reduction in the number of active customer accounts. During the first quarter of 2023, the number of OpenSky® credit card accounts declined by 7 thousand, net, compared to a 30 thousand net decrease in accounts for the same period in 2022.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased to 64.7%, compared to 65.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as noninterest expense remained flat while interest income increased.

Noninterest expense was $26.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $27.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 3.3%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower data processing expenses and advertising expenses of $1.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively, attributable to data processing contract renegotiations completed in the first quarter 2022 and lower marketing costs for the OpenSky® and Commercial Bank segments, offset by increased salaries and employee benefits of $2.2 million.

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $2.2 billion, an increase of $122.8 million or 5.8% from the balance at March 31, 2022 and an increase of $121.6 million or 5.7% from December 31, 2022. Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $259.9 million, or 17.0% as compared to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $83.9 million, or 4.9% from the balance at December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023, which increased the allowance for credit losses to $26.2 million, or 1.5% of total loans at March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $169 thousand or 0.6% from the balance at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets, which were comprised solely of nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2023, were $16.3 million, or 0.73% of total assets, up from $6.0 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets increased $6.5 million from $9.8 million or 0.46% of total assets as of December 31, 2022. Included in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023 were troubled debt restructurings of $287.6 thousand.

Special mention loans at March 31, 2023 decreased by $8.5 million to $29.5 million from $38.0 at December 31, 2022 due to the downward migration to nonaccrual of an $8.2 million, well-collateralized multi unit residential real estate loan.

Deposits were $1.9 billion for the period ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $81.7 million from the balance at March 31, 2022 and an increase from the balance at December 31, 2022 of $186.3 million. Rising interest rates have resulted in some customers moving balances from noninterest-bearing deposit accounts to interest bearing deposit accounts. This migration has impacted average noninterest-bearing deposit balances which decreased $128.7 million when compared to March 31, 2022 and decreased $127.9 million when compared to December 31, 2022. These deposits represented 36.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 compared to 44.3% at March 31, 2022. Uninsured deposits were approximately $888.9 million as of March 31, 2023, representing 45.7% of the Company's deposit portfolio, compared to $915.0 million, or 49.1%, at March 31, 2022, and $784.6 million, or 44.6% at December 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $234.5 million as of March 31, 2023 compared to $201.5 million at March 31, 2022 and $224.0 million at December 31, 2022. The first quarter of 2023 increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period of $9.7 million. Shares repurchased and retired in 2023 as part of the Company's stock repurchase program total 146,937 shares at a weighted average price of $18.48, for a total cost of $2.7 million including commissions. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Interest income

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

41,275

 

 

$

33,889

 

Investment securities available for sale

 

1,377

 

 

 

370

 

Federal funds sold and other

 

764

 

 

 

143

 

Total interest income

 

43,416

 

 

 

34,402

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

Deposits

 

7,754

 

 

 

884

 

Borrowed funds

 

1,175

 

 

 

187

 

Total interest expense

 

8,929

 

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

34,487

 

 

 

33,331

 

Provision for credit losses

 

1,660

 

 

 

952

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

32,827

 

 

 

32,379

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

Service charges on deposits

 

229

 

 

 

163

 

Credit card fees

 

4,210

 

 

 

5,924

 

Mortgage banking revenue

 

1,155

 

 

 

1,790

 

Other income

 

432

 

 

 

411

 

Total noninterest income

 

6,026

 

 

 

8,288

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

12,554

 

 

 

10,310

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

1,213

 

 

 

1,026

 

Professional fees

 

2,374

 

 

 

2,321

 

Data processing

 

6,530

 

 

 

8,276

 

Advertising

 

517

 

 

 

1,639

 

Loan processing

 

349

 

 

 

392

 

Foreclosed real estate expenses, net

 

6

 

 

 

 

Other operating

 

2,660

 

 

 

3,138

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

26,203

 

 

 

27,102

 

Income before income taxes

 

12,650

 

 

 

13,565

 

Income tax expense

 

2,915

 

 

 

3,354

 

Net income

$

9,735

 

 

$

10,211

 


Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(in thousands except share data)

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

14,477

 

 

$

19,963

 

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions

 

125,448

 

 

 

39,764

 

Federal funds sold

 

462

 

 

 

20,688

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

140,387

 

 

 

80,415

 

Investment securities available for sale

 

255,762

 

 

 

252,481

 

Restricted investments

 

4,215

 

 

 

7,362

 

Loans held for sale

 

9,620

 

 

 

7,416

 

U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans receivable, net of fees and costs

 

2,037

 

 

 

2,163

 

Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs

 

1,786,109

 

 

 

1,728,592

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

(26,216

)

 

 

(26,385

)

Total portfolio loans held for investment, net

 

1,759,893

 

 

 

1,702,207

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

5,367

 

 

 

3,386

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

9,985

 

 

 

9,489

 

Deferred tax asset

 

12,898

 

 

 

13,777

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

36,781

 

 

 

36,524

 

Other assets

 

8,341

 

 

 

8,435

 

Total assets

$

2,245,286

 

 

$

2,123,655

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

705,801

 

 

$

674,313

 

Interest-bearing

 

1,238,573

 

 

 

1,083,759

 

Total deposits

 

1,944,374

 

 

 

1,758,072

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

32,000

 

 

 

107,000

 

Other borrowed funds

 

12,062

 

 

 

12,062

 

Accrued interest payable

 

1,977

 

 

 

1,031

 

Other liabilities

 

20,356

 

 

 

21,475

 

Total liabilities

 

2,010,769

 

 

 

1,899,640

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 14,082,657 and 14,138,829 issued and outstanding

 

141

 

 

 

141

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

57,277

 

 

 

58,190

 

Retained earnings

 

191,058

 

 

 

182,435

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(13,959

)

 

 

(16,751

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

234,517

 

 

 

224,015

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,245,286

 

 

$

2,123,655

 


The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Rate(1)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Rate(1)

 

(in thousands)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

62,566

 

 

$

615

 

 

3.99

%

 

$

197,720

 

 

$

101

 

 

0.21

%

Federal funds sold

 

2,054

 

 

 

18

 

 

3.62

 

 

 

4,658

 

 

 

1

 

 

0.09

 

Investment securities available for sale

 

274,685

 

 

 

1,377

 

 

2.03

 

 

 

180,567

 

 

 

370

 

 

0.83

 

Restricted investments

 

7,346

 

 

 

130

 

 

7.17

 

 

 

3,766

 

 

 

41

 

 

4.42

 

Loans held for sale

 

4,695

 

 

 

77

 

 

6.65

 

 

 

13,500

 

 

 

111

 

 

3.33

 

SBA-PPP loans receivable

 

2,099

 

 

 

8

 

 

1.50

 

 

 

83,264

 

 

 

2,066

 

 

10.06

 

Portfolio loans receivable(2)

 

1,750,539

 

 

 

41,191

 

 

9.54

 

 

 

1,506,902

 

 

 

31,712

 

 

8.53

 

Total interest earning assets

 

2,103,984

 

 

 

43,416

 

 

8.37

 

 

 

1,990,377

 

 

 

34,402

 

 

7.01

 

Noninterest earning assets

 

40,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

66,824

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,144,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,057,201

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand accounts

$

186,184

 

 

 

70

 

 

0.15

 

 

$

293,979

 

 

 

37

 

 

0.05

 

Savings

 

6,502

 

 

 

1

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

8,274

 

 

 

1

 

 

0.05

 

Money market accounts

 

604,864

 

 

 

4,587

 

 

3.08

 

 

 

539,264

 

 

 

301

 

 

0.23

 

Time deposits

 

319,449

 

 

 

3,096

 

 

3.93

 

 

 

170,748

 

 

 

545

 

 

1.29

 

Borrowed funds

 

118,379

 

 

 

1,175

 

 

4.02

 

 

 

34,062

 

 

 

187

 

 

2.23

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,235,378

 

 

 

8,929

 

 

2.93

 

 

 

1,046,327

 

 

 

1,071

 

 

0.42

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

22,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,156

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

654,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

782,747

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

232,491

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

203,971

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,144,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,057,201

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

 

5.44

%

 

 

 

 

 

6.59

%

Net interest income

 

 

$

34,487

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

33,331

 

 

 

Net interest margin(3)

 

 

 

 

6.65

%

 

 

 

 

 

6.79

%

_______________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 283 and 297 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.


The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky® (the Company’s credit card division) and the Corporate Office. The following schedule presents financial information for each reportable segment for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Segments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Commercial
Bank

 

CBHL

 

OpenSky®

 

Corporate(2)

 

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Interest income

 

$

26,300

 

 

$

77

 

 

$

16,130

 

 

$

978

 

 

$

(69

)

 

$

43,416

 

Interest expense

 

 

8,739

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

229

 

 

 

(69

)

 

 

8,929

 

Net interest income

 

 

17,561

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

16,130

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

 

 

 

34,487

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

(161

)

 

 

 

 

 

1,821

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,660

 

Net interest income after provision

 

 

17,722

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

14,309

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,827

 

Noninterest income

 

 

489

 

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

4,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,026

 

Noninterest expense(1)

 

 

14,980

 

 

 

1,581

 

 

 

9,450

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,203

 

Net income (loss) before taxes

 

$

3,231

 

 

$

(207

)

 

$

9,069

 

 

$

557

 

 

$

 

 

$

12,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,074,634

 

 

$

10,193

 

 

$

106,761

 

 

$

257,048

 

 

$

(203,351

)

 

$

2,245,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Commercial
Bank

 

CBHL

 

OpenSky®

 

Corporate(2)

 

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Interest income

 

$

18,499

 

 

$

111

 

 

$

14,940

 

 

$

889

 

 

$

(37

)

 

$

34,402

 

Interest expense

 

 

853

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

1,071

 

Net interest income

 

 

17,646

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

14,940

 

 

 

715

 

 

 

 

 

 

33,331

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

952

 

Net interest income after provision

 

 

17,646

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

13,988

 

 

 

715

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,379

 

Noninterest income

 

 

557

 

 

 

1,807

 

 

 

5,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,288

 

Noninterest expense(1)

 

 

12,063

 

 

 

2,099

 

 

 

12,882

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,102

 

Net income (loss) before taxes

 

$

6,140

 

 

$

(262

)

 

$

7,030

 

 

$

657

 

 

$

 

 

$

13,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,938,326

 

 

$

17,630

 

 

$

122,756

 

 

$

222,167

 

 

$

(178,426

)

 

$

2,122,453

 

________________________
(1)   Noninterest expense includes $5.9 million and $7.6 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s® segment for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2)   The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue producing assets including interest bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.


HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

(in thousands except per share data)

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

Earnings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

9,735

 

 

$

8,991

 

 

$

11,095

 

 

$

11,508

 

 

$

10,211

 

Earnings per common share, diluted

 

 

0.68

 

 

 

0.62

 

 

 

0.77

 

 

 

0.80

 

 

 

0.71

 

Net interest margin

 

 

6.65

%

 

 

6.64

%

 

 

7.24

%

 

 

7.06

%

 

 

6.79

%

Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1)

 

 

3.81

%

 

 

3.91

%

 

 

4.16

%

 

 

3.86

%

 

 

3.82

%

Return on average assets(2)

 

 

1.84

%

 

 

1.67

%

 

 

2.15

%

 

 

2.23

%

 

 

2.01

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2)

 

 

1.84

%

 

 

1.67

%

 

 

2.10

%

 

 

2.04

%

 

 

1.67

%

Return on average equity(2)

 

 

16.98

%

 

 

16.18

%

 

 

20.32

%

 

 

22.16

%

 

 

20.30

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

64.68

%

 

 

65.59

%

 

 

64.16

%

 

 

62.00

%

 

 

65.12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees

 

$

1,786,109

 

 

$

1,728,592

 

 

$

1,648,001

 

 

$

1,607,677

 

 

$

1,526,256

 

Total deposits

 

 

1,944,374

 

 

 

1,758,072

 

 

 

1,737,591

 

 

 

1,888,920

 

 

 

1,862,722

 

Total assets

 

 

2,245,286

 

 

 

2,123,655

 

 

 

2,009,358

 

 

 

2,154,846

 

 

 

2,122,453

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

234,517

 

 

 

224,015

 

 

 

214,005

 

 

 

207,316

 

 

 

201,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.43

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.28

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans (1)

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.43

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.29

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.52

%

 

 

0.45

%

 

 

0.38

%

Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1)

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.52

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.39

%

Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2)

 

 

0.61

%

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.39

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.24

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

 

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.58

%

 

 

1.63

%

 

 

1.60

%

Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans (1)

 

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.53

%

 

 

1.58

%

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

1.65

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

 

 

160.91

%

 

 

270.46

%

 

 

303.76

%

 

 

360.06

%

 

 

422.65

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk based capital ratio

 

 

14.06

%

 

 

14.21

%

 

 

14.65

%

 

 

14.34

%

 

 

14.36

%

Tier 1 risk based capital ratio

 

 

12.80

%

 

 

12.95

%

 

 

13.39

%

 

 

13.09

%

 

 

13.10

%

Leverage ratio

 

 

9.78

%

 

 

9.47

%

 

 

9.60

%

 

 

9.11

%

 

 

8.74

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

 

 

12.80

%

 

 

12.95

%

 

 

13.39

%

 

 

13.09

%

 

 

13.10

%

Tangible common equity

 

 

8.79

%

 

 

8.85

%

 

 

9.00

%

 

 

8.17

%

 

 

8.11

%

Holding Company Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk based capital ratio

 

 

16.15

%

 

 

16.33

%

 

 

17.41

%

 

 

17.66

%

 

 

17.16

%

Tier 1 risk based capital ratio

 

 

14.90

%

 

 

15.13

%

 

 

15.49

%

 

 

15.70

%

 

 

15.19

%

Leverage ratio

 

 

11.47

%

 

 

11.24

%

 

 

11.31

%

 

 

10.93

%

 

 

10.25

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

 

 

14.90

%

 

 

15.00

%

 

 

15.36

%

 

 

15.55

%

 

 

15.04

%

Tangible common equity

 

 

10.44

%

 

 

10.55

%

 

 

10.65

%

 

 

9.62

%

 

 

9.49

%

Composition of Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SBA-PPP loans, net

 

$

2,037

 

 

$

2,163

 

 

$

2,662

 

 

$

15,864

 

 

$

51,085

 

Residential real estate

 

$

545,899

 

 

$

484,735

 

 

$

466,849

 

 

$

430,244

 

 

$

420,242

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

660,218

 

 

 

664,551

 

 

 

626,030

 

 

 

608,646

 

 

 

564,725

 

Construction real estate

 

 

251,494

 

 

 

238,099

 

 

 

235,045

 

 

 

241,249

 

 

 

245,722

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

221,258

 

 

 

220,221

 

 

 

192,207

 

 

 

193,262

 

 

 

177,504

 

Credit card, net of reserve

 

 

112,860

 

 

 

128,434

 

 

 

136,658

 

 

 

142,166

 

 

 

123,750

 

Other consumer loans

 

 

1,578

 

 

 

1,179

 

 

 

1,055

 

 

 

856

 

 

 

909

 

Portfolio loans receivable

 

$

1,793,307

 

 

$

1,737,219

 

 

$

1,657,844

 

 

$

1,616,423

 

 

$

1,532,852

 

Deferred origination fees, net

 

 

(7,198

)

 

 

(8,627

)

 

 

(9,843

)

 

 

(8,746

)

 

 

(6,596

)

Portfolio loans receivable, net

 

$

1,786,109

 

 

$

1,728,592

 

 

$

1,648,001

 

 

$

1,607,677

 

 

$

1,526,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Composition of Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

$

705,801

 

 

$

674,313

 

 

$

806,033

 

 

$

842,363

 

 

$

825,174

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

 

219,685

 

 

 

207,836

 

 

 

252,135

 

 

 

305,377

 

 

 

279,591

 

Savings

 

 

5,835

 

 

 

7,530

 

 

 

8,861

 

 

 

10,078

 

 

 

9,894

 

Money markets

 

 

632,087

 

 

 

574,978

 

 

 

518,184

 

 

 

570,298

 

 

 

585,920

 

Time deposits

 

 

380,966

 

 

 

293,415

 

 

 

152,378

 

 

 

160,804

 

 

 

162,143

 

Total deposits

 

$

1,944,374

 

 

$

1,758,072

 

 

$

1,737,591

 

 

$

1,888,920

 

 

$

1,862,722

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Origination of loans held for sale

 

$

44,448

 

 

$

43,956

 

 

$

60,516

 

 

$

84,417

 

 

$

111,087

 

Mortgage loans sold

 

 

40,483

 

 

 

43,415

 

 

 

65,349

 

 

 

89,745

 

 

 

110,039

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

1,223

 

 

 

912

 

 

 

1,340

 

 

 

1,918

 

 

 

3,042

 

Purchase volume as a % of originations

 

 

90.72

%

 

 

88.94

%

 

 

81.85

%

 

 

85.23

%

 

 

73.16

%

Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(3)

 

 

3.02

%

 

 

2.10

%

 

 

2.05

%

 

 

2.14

%

 

 

2.77

%

Mortgage commissions

 

$

378

 

 

$

451

 

 

$

587

 

 

$

772

 

 

$

1,125

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OpenSky® Portfolio Metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Active customer accounts

 

 

527,231

 

 

 

533,855

 

 

 

576,844

 

 

 

616,435

 

 

 

630,709

 

Secured credit card loans, gross

 

$

89,078

 

 

$

104,157

 

 

$

111,842

 

 

$

118,938

 

 

$

109,978

 

Unsecured credit card loans, gross

 

 

25,782

 

 

 

26,795

 

 

 

27,335

 

 

 

25,641

 

 

 

16,233

 

Noninterest secured credit card deposits

 

 

184,809

 

 

 

187,412

 

 

 

201,277

 

 

 

214,110

 

 

 

220,354

 

_______________
(1)   Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2)   Annualized.
(3)   Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.


Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted

Quarters Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

9,735

 

 

$

8,991

 

 

$

11,095

 

 

$

11,508

 

 

$

10,211

 

Less: SBA-PPP loan income

 

8

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

263

 

 

 

1,120

 

 

 

2,066

 

Net Income, as Adjusted

$

9,727

 

 

$

8,963

 

 

$

10,832

 

 

$

10,388

 

 

$

8,145

 

Average Total Assets

 

2,144,249

 

 

 

2,136,156

 

 

 

2,049,078

 

 

 

2,068,218

 

 

 

2,057,201

 

Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans

 

2,099

 

 

 

2,435

 

 

 

5,906

 

 

 

28,870

 

 

 

83,264

 

Average Total Assets, as Adjusted

$

2,142,150

 

 

$

2,133,721

 

 

$

2,043,172

 

 

$

2,039,348

 

 

$

1,973,937

 

Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted

 

1.84

%

 

 

1.67

%

 

 

2.10

%

 

 

2.04

%

 

 

1.67

%


Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted

Quarters Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income

$

34,487

 

 

$

35,199

 

 

$

36,677

 

 

$

35,400

 

 

$

33,331

 

Less Credit card loan income

 

15,809

 

 

 

15,717

 

 

 

16,768

 

 

 

16,376

 

 

 

14,487

 

Less SBA-PPP loan income

 

8

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

263

 

 

 

1,120

 

 

 

2,066

 

Net Interest Income, as Adjusted

$

18,670

 

 

$

19,454

 

 

$

19,646

 

 

$

17,904

 

 

$

16,778

 

Average Interest Earning Assets

 

2,103,984

 

 

 

2,101,617

 

 

 

2,010,070

 

 

 

2,011,920

 

 

 

1,990,377

 

Less Average credit card loans

 

115,850

 

 

 

124,120

 

 

 

132,246

 

 

 

124,548

 

 

 

124,923

 

Less Average SBA-PPP loans

 

2,099

 

 

 

2,435

 

 

 

5,906

 

 

 

28,870

 

 

 

83,264

 

Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted

$

1,986,035

 

 

$

1,975,062

 

 

$

1,871,918

 

 

$

1,858,502

 

 

$

1,782,190

 

Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted

 

3.81

%

 

 

3.91

%

 

 

4.16

%

 

 

3.86

%

 

 

3.82

%


Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")

Quarters Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

9,735

 

 

$

8,991

 

 

$

11,095

 

 

$

11,508

 

 

$

10,211

 

Add: Income Tax Expense

 

2,915

 

 

 

2,651

 

 

 

3,336

 

 

 

3,089

 

 

 

3,354

 

Add: Provision for Credit Losses

 

1,660

 

 

 

2,384

 

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

2,035

 

 

 

952

 

Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")

$

14,310

 

 

$

14,026

 

 

$

15,691

 

 

$

16,632

 

 

$

14,517

 


Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans

Quarters Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Credit Losses

$

26,216

 

 

$

26,385

 

 

$

26,091

 

 

$

26,419

 

 

$

25,252

 

Total Loans

 

1,788,146

 

 

 

1,730,755

 

 

 

1,650,663

 

 

 

1,623,541

 

 

 

1,577,341

 

Less: SBA-PPP loans

 

2,037

 

 

 

2,163

 

 

 

2,662

 

 

 

15,864

 

 

 

51,085

 

Total Portfolio Loans

$

1,786,109

 

 

$

1,728,592

 

 

$

1,648,001

 

 

$

1,607,677

 

 

$

1,526,256

 

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.53

%

 

 

1.58

%

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

1.65

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans

Quarters Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Nonperforming Assets

$

16,293

 

 

$

9,756

 

 

$

8,589

 

 

$

7,338

 

 

$

5,975

 

Total Assets

 

2,245,286

 

 

 

2,123,655

 

 

 

2,009,358

 

 

 

2,154,846

 

 

 

2,122,453

 

Less: SBA-PPP loans

 

2,037

 

 

 

2,163

 

 

 

2,662

 

 

 

15,864

 

 

 

51,085

 

Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans

$

2,243,249

 

 

$

2,121,492

 

 

$

2,006,696

 

 

$

2,138,982

 

 

$

2,071,368

 

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.43

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans

Quarters Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Nonperforming Loans

$

16,293

 

 

$

9,756

 

 

$

8,589

 

 

$

7,338

 

 

$

5,975

 

Total Loans

 

1,788,146

 

 

 

1,730,755

 

 

 

1,650,663

 

 

 

1,623,541

 

 

 

1,577,341

 

Less: SBA-PPP loans

 

2,037

 

 

 

2,163

 

 

 

2,662

 

 

 

15,864

 

 

 

51,085

 

Total Portfolio Loans

$

1,786,109

 

 

$

1,728,592

 

 

$

1,648,001

 

 

$

1,607,677

 

 

$

1,526,256

 

Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.52

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans

Quarters Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Net Charge-offs

$

2,645

 

 

$

2,090

 

 

$

1,588

 

 

$

868

 

 

$

881

 

Total Average Loans

 

1,752,638

 

 

 

1,677,869

 

 

 

1,607,452

 

 

 

1,561,541

 

 

 

1,590,166

 

Less: Average SBA-PPP loans

 

2,099

 

 

 

2,435

 

 

 

5,906

 

 

 

28,870

 

 

 

83,264

 

Total Average Portfolio Loans

$

1,750,539

 

 

$

1,675,434

 

 

$

1,601,546

 

 

$

1,532,671

 

 

$

1,506,902

 

Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans

 

0.61

%

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.39

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Book Value per Share

Quarters Ended

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Stockholders' Equity

$

234,517

 

 

$

224,015

 

 

$

214,005

 

 

$

207,316

 

 

$

201,492

 

Less: Preferred equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Common Equity

$

234,517

 

 

$

224,015

 

 

$

214,005

 

 

$

207,316

 

 

$

201,492

 

Period End Shares Outstanding

 

14,082,657

 

 

 

14,138,829

 

 

 

14,038,599

 

 

 

14,010,158

 

 

 

14,000,520

 

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

16.65

 

 

$

15.84

 

 

$

15.24

 

 

$

14.80

 

 

$

14.39

 


ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31, 2023. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at March 31, 2023 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” "optimistic," “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Connie Egan (301) 468-8848 x1225

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com