Capital Bank, N.A., Selected Again by American Banker as One of the “Best Banks to Work For”

Capital Bancorp, Inc.
·2 min read
Capital Bancorp, Inc.
Capital Bancorp, Inc.

It’s the fourth year in a row Capital Bank, N.A., has received the prestigious accolade, highlighting the Bank’s distinctive workplace culture.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, American Banker named Capital Bank, N.A., one of the “Best Banks to Work For” in the U.S. Capital Bank especially values this honor because of American Banker’s rigorous selection process. The organization conducts extensive employee surveys and requires banks to submit reports on their employee benefits and policies. One of American Banker’s main criteria is the creation of a workplace that elevates employees’ personal and professional growth.

“Our culture fosters entrepreneurialism and truly supports employees,” said Eric Suss, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Capital Bank. “We continue to invest in our employees as we recognize that they are the source of our success.”

Suss added that, “At Capital Bank, our employees really embody our brand and exemplify our philosophy to our customers. Our team members’ commitment to solving clients’ needs through bespoke solutions contributes enormously to Capital Bank’s success as a vital and respected community institution.”

“You could say our company culture is our secret sauce, the key to our success,” said Capital Bank CEO Ed Barry. “It’s a culture that not only empowers employees but really inspires each one of us to excel and continue to achieve. We’re each here to serve clients, and we support one another individually and as a team in living out our commitment to giving clients our very best.”

Capital Bank grew significantly during the past several years, from being the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland to the fourth largest. The Bank continues to grow its capacity to serve clients and customers with new lending opportunities and deepened expertise.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this American Banker recognition for four consecutive years, and we are looking forward to the future with enthusiasm and optimism,” said Suss.

About Capital Bank
Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland as of November 15, 2022. The Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates branches in four locations in the greater Washington, D.C./Baltimore metro area. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp Inc, which had assets of approximately $2 billion at November 15, 2022. Its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.”

Media Contact:
Kathy Fowler
On The Marc Media
410 963-2345
Kathleen@onthemarcmedia.com


