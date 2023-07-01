Capital Insider Ups Holding During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Capital Limited's (LON:CAPD ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Stokes was the biggest purchase of Capital shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.95. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Peter Stokes was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Capital

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Capital insiders own about UK£37m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Capital Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Capital and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Capital. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Capital you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

