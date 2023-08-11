U.S. markets closed

Capri Holdings (CPRI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Capri Holdings (CPRI) reported revenue of $1.23 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +7.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Capri Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Stores - End of Period: 1271 compared to the 1276.5 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Michael Kors - Total number of retail stores: 810 compared to the 812.5 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Versace Stores - Total number of retail stores: 224 compared to the 225 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Jimmy Choo - Total number of retail stores: 237 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 239.

  • Geographic Revenues- The Americas: $632 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $630.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.4%.

  • Jimmy Choo Revenue- The Americas: $49 million versus $53.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.3% change.

  • Jimmy Choo Revenue- EMEA: $81 million compared to the $71.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.

  • Jimmy Choo Revenue- Asia: $53 million compared to the $55.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

  • Versace revenue- The Americas: $82 million compared to the $83.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Jimmy Choo: $183 million compared to the $180.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Michael Kors: $787 million versus $775.60 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.

  • Revenues- Versace: $259 million versus $246.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Capri Holdings here>>>

Shares of Capri Holdings have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

