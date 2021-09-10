U.S. markets closed

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

·5 min read
In this article:
Virtual Presentation Available on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 am ET

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

On Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am ET (4:00 am PT), Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy's President & Chief Executive Officer, will be providing an on-demand presentation available to all investors. "I look forward to providing a corporate update on Capstone Green Energy with the investment community covering our strategic rebranding initiative, the new portfolio of products and services available to our customers, and both short-term and long-term growth initiatives," said Mr. Jamison.

Presentation Details

One-on-One Meetings
Darren Jamison, Capstone's President & Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hencken, Capstone's Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference days of September 13-14. To register and schedule a time with management, please follow this link: H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Registration or contact Capstone Green Energy Investors Relations at ir@cgrnenergy.com

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstonegreenenergy.com.

About H.C. Wainwright
H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales & trading services to institutional investors. For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

About Capstone Green Energy
Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Conversion Products are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen Energy Solutions, Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three years are estimated at 1,115,100 tons of carbon and $698 million in annual energy savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release and the presentation at the H.C. Wainwright conference contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for green initiatives and execution on the Company's growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

CONTACT:
Capstone Green Energy
Investor and investment media inquiries:
818-407-3628
ir@CGRNenergy.com

SOURCE: Capstone Green Energy Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663628/Capstone-Green-Energy-NASDAQCGRN-to-Present-at-the-Upcoming-H-C-Wainwright-23rd-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference

