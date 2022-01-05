U.S. markets closed

Captor Capital Announces Grant of Stock Options

Captor Capital Corp
·2 min read
NOT FOR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company") announces that is has granted 2.8 million stock options to the directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Captor at a price of CAD $.95, for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options are fully vested as of January 4, 2022.

Captor Capital, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, recently announced the release of its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021. In the six-month period, revenues from the sale of cannabis at the Company’s California dispensary network were $15,235,733, with the Company recording a gross profit of $5,179,829. “We have seen growth quarter-over-quarter, as Captor continues to benefit from the geographic location and retail footprint of its dispensaries, and our highly trained staff,” said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas. “The retail locations are well-positioned in mature counties in California where adult use is both legal and popular.

“We have maintained our focus on growth for the fiscal year even as the world adjusted in the wake of a global pandemic,” said Captor Capital CEO John Zorbas. “I am proud of our leadership as we increased our store count in California and continued our path to realize our goal of becoming one of California’s premier cannabis retail operators.”

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational cannabis products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

Gavin Davidson,
Communications
Captor Capital Corp.
gavin@captorcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.


