Captor Capital Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company") announces that is has granted 2.8 million stock options to the directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Captor at a price of CAD $.95, for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options are fully vested as of January 4, 2022.

Captor Capital, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, recently announced the release of its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021. In the six-month period, revenues from the sale of cannabis at the Company’s California dispensary network were $15,235,733, with the Company recording a gross profit of $5,179,829. “We have seen growth quarter-over-quarter, as Captor continues to benefit from the geographic location and retail footprint of its dispensaries, and our highly trained staff,” said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas. “The retail locations are well-positioned in mature counties in California where adult use is both legal and popular.

“We have maintained our focus on growth for the fiscal year even as the world adjusted in the wake of a global pandemic,” said Captor Capital CEO John Zorbas. “I am proud of our leadership as we increased our store count in California and continued our path to realize our goal of becoming one of California’s premier cannabis retail operators.”

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational cannabis products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

Gavin Davidson,

Communications

Captor Capital Corp.

gavin@captorcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

