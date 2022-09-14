U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.50
    +14.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,195.00
    +92.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,077.25
    +40.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.00
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.54
    +0.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.20
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    +0.0039 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.72
    +2.85 (+11.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0067 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1880
    -1.4570 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,354.14
    -2,215.59 (-9.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.50
    -39.20 (-7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,314.05
    -71.81 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial Two Year Roll-In Cohort Data to be Presented at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Meeting

BioCardia, Inc.
·3 min read
BioCardia, Inc.
BioCardia, Inc.

Clinical Leadership and Management Call to Follow

Sunnyvale, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announces that new data from its CardiAMP® Cell Therapy for Heart Failure pivotal trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02438306), will be presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Meeting on October 1, 2022 at 6:00pm titled, “Autologous Cell Therapy For HFrEF: Efficacy Outcomes at Two Years for The Roll-in Cohort of a Phase III Pivotal Trial.” This year’s HFSA meeting provides a hybrid format; in-person at the Gaylord National Harbor in Washington, D.C., or global live on-line access.

This data from the CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure trial will be released Monday, October 3, 2022, with anticipated details for a conference call with trial clinical leadership and management to follow. The planned conference call is expected to review the data presented at the Heart Failure Society of America meeting, detail the status of the trial, and discuss efforts being taken to implement an adaptive statistical analysis plan as recommended by the recent independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review.

“We look forward to presenting the two-year roll-in cohort results from the CardiAMP Cell Therapy for Heart Failure Trial at this year’s HFSA annual meeting,” stated BioCardia’s Vice President of Clinical, Debby Holmes-Higgin. “In addition, we look forward to detailing efforts towards the implementation of the adaptive statistical analysis plan, which may further reduce trial risk and enable the DSMB to review the data early for efficacy.”

About BioCardia®
BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a developer of two biotherapeutic platforms – the CardiAMP autologous bone marrow derived mononuclear cell therapy for cardiovascular indications, and the NK1R+ allogenic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. These platforms underlie four product candidates, each with the potential to meaningfully benefit millions of patients. Three of these investigational therapies are enabled by the Company’s proprietary biotherapeutic delivery platforms, which the Company also selectively licenses to other biotherapeutic development firms.

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to the presentation of data from the CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial and future conference calls. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in BioCardia’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2022, under the caption titled “Risk Factors.” BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:
Anne Laluc, Marketing
Email: alaluc@biocardia.com
Phone: 650-226-0120

Investor Contact:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
Email: investors@biocardia.com
Phone: 650-226-0120


Recommended Stories

  • Akero Therapeutics Wows Investors With Unexpected Win For Hepatitis Treatment

    Akero wowed investors Tuesday with midstage test results for a hepatitis treatment, and the biotech stock skyrocketed by triple digits.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gets EU Nod for COVID-19 Booster Jab in Adults

    Novavax (NVAX) gets authorization from the European Union to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose in adults.

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • 'Fatty liver' drug trial data sends Peninsula biotech's stock soaring more than 100%

    With more than 17 million Americans with NASH, the fatty liver disease has been a prime target for drug developers. But few have been able to show promising clinical trial results.

  • Why Akero Therapeutics Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) were up by a staggering 110% on sky-high volume as of 9:56 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. The biotech's shares have more than doubled in price this morning in response to a positive phase 2b trial for the experimental nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate known as efruxifermin (EFX). Specifically, Akero announced ahead of the opening bell that EFX hit both the study's primary endpoint of at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24 as well as a key secondary endpoint consisting of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Omicron BA.4, BA.5 Boosters Get CHMP Nod

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) get a positive recommendation from CHMP for Omicron BA.4 and BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines.

  • Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Rises 68.2% in 3 Months: Here's Why

    Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) Ayvakit, approved for treating PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors, is witnessing strong uptake. The drug's label expansion studies also hold promise.

  • Bristol Myers Stock Jumps as U.S. Approves Psoriasis Drug. What It Means for the Sector.

    Late Friday, Bristol Myers Squibb (ticker: BMY) announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved its oral plaque psoriasis treatment deucravacitinib, which will be marketed under the name Sotyktu. More surprising than the approval was the FDA’s decision not to require a so-called “black-boxed warning” on the drug’s label, which the agency uses when a drug carries significant safety risks. Investors had been concerned that similarities between TYK2 inhibitors and another class of drugs, known as Janus kinase inhibitors, which have been the subject of significant FDA safety concerns, would lead the agency to put a black box on Sotyktu.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Alopecia Drug Filings Get Accepted by FDA, EMA

    FDA accepts Pfizer's (PFE) NDA for ritlecitinib for treating severe alopecia areata. The EMA also accepts the MAA for a similar patient population.

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Sank Today

    An analyst had a fresh new take on the company's prospects, and it wasn't all that positive.

  • Akero's experimental NASH drug meets the primary endpoint in a clinical trial

    Shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. soared 101.1% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said its experimental treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis met a primary and secondary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial. NASH is a liver disease. "The magnitude and general consistency of results observed across the Phase 2a BALANCED and Phase 2b HARMONY studies increase the probability of success in Phase 3 and position EFX to potentially be a foundational monotherapy for patients with N

  • LatAm's Gen-t is working to enrich biotech with Brazilian genomic data

    Improving the diversity of global genomic data could hasten medical breakthroughs — and that's the goal of Gen-t, a Brazilian startup working to infuse biotech with genetic data from the country's population. For Lygia da Veiga Pereira, founder of the company, she said it's more than just building a company, it’s about advancing science and medical technology. “The field keeps saying that we need diversity, but most of the diversity in the world is in countries with [the] least developed health systems,” said Pereira in an interview with TechCrunch.

  • Regulus (RGLS) Up on Top-Line Data from Kidney Disease Study

    Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) reports positive top-line data from a phase I single-dose ascending study of its lead candidate RGLS8429 in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

  • With ALS drug approval likely on the horizon, Amylyx co-founders want to advocate for patients

    "When we think about launch, obviously we think about the normal things — sales force, insurance, having the supply — but I think it's also an opportunity to make broader changes."

  • 4 Medications That Will Make You Sick Without Food

    How you take your medication can be just as important as the drug itself. For example, did you know that taking your cold medicine with a particular beverage can actually make it work faster? Or that certain over-the-counter (OTC) drugs should never be taken together? The directions for taking meds vary depending on the drug in question, and range from avoiding pill organizers to only taking them at a specific time of day.Failing to follow your doctor's instructions can have serious consequences

  • Europe Approves Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For Adults

    The European Commission has approved the expanded conditional approval of Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a homologous and heterologous booster for adults aged 18 and older. The approval follows the recommendation made by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use earlier this month. The expanded approval was based on data from Novavax's Phase 2 trial conducted in Australia, a separate Phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa, and the

  • Bristol Myers Stock Surges After FDA Approves New Plaque Psoriasis Treatment; Amgen Slides

    "We believe Sotyktu is a breakthrough in the treatment of patients suffering from moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis," said Bristol Myers' chief medical officer Samit Hirawat.

  • This Stock Has Delivered a Gain of 100% Over the Past 3 Months. Can You Still Buy?

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has just one drug in its pipeline -- but it's for ALS, and the available treatments for that disease leave much to be desired.

  • FDA schedules advisory meeting to discuss over-the-counter birth control

    Shares of Perrigo Co. gained 2.1% in trading on Monday after the company said a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting has been scheduled to review the application for an over-the-counter birth control. The meeting is set for Nov. 18. The medication, a daily oral contraceptive, is called Opill. If approved, it would be the first OTC birth control pill in the U.S. Perrigo's stock is up 2.6% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 14.6%.

  • EU regulator clears Pfizer-BioNTech's tweaked COVID booster

    The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of a tweaked booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine that includes protection against two of the latest versions of omicron, as countries look to bolster their immunization programs ahead of winter. The EU regulator said Monday that laboratory studies suggest the combination vaccine — which targets both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 — should trigger an effective immune response. The vaccine is expected to be as safe as the original version, but the agency will continue to track its rollout globally since the data is limited.