Cardlytics Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Cardlytics, Inc.
·1 min read
ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced that its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. A live dial-in will be available after registering at this link. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on August 9, 2022 on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
Angie Amberg
Head of Brand Marketing & Communications
aamberg@cardlytics.com

Investor Relations:
Robert Robinson
Corporate Development & IR
ir@cardlytics.com


