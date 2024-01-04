Cardlytics Inc CEO Karim Temsamani Sells 31,123 Shares

On January 3, 2024, CEO Karim Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $7.77, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $241,785.71.

Cardlytics Inc operates in the advertising and marketing industry, providing a platform that allows financial institutions to run reward programs that promote customer loyalty and provide marketers with insights based on purchase data. The company's technology integrates with banking digital channels to enable marketers to reach consumers through personalized offers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 292,659 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells for Cardlytics Inc.

Shares of Cardlytics Inc were trading at $7.77 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $305.986 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.25, with a GuruFocus Value of $31.70 for Cardlytics Inc. This valuation suggests that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors may want to think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

