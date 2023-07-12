Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shareholders are up 38% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 38% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 89% in the last three years. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Cardlytics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Cardlytics saw its revenue grow by 18% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it seems unlikely the 24% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. If you buy into companies that lose money then you always risk losing money yourself. Just don't lose the lesson.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

While the broader market gained around 16% in the last year, Cardlytics shareholders lost 49%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cardlytics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Cardlytics you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

