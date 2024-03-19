CarGurus Inc (CARG) Chief Marketing Officer Dafna Sarnoff Sells Company Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG), an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The Chief Marketing Officer of CarGurus Inc, Dafna Sarnoff, sold 10,573 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,573 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for CarGurus Inc shows a pattern of 4 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of CarGurus Inc were trading at $22.56, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.518 billion. The price-earnings ratio of CarGurus Inc stands at 130.22, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.525 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $22.56 and a GuruFocus Value of $20.66, CarGurus Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the Chief Marketing Officer of CarGurus Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of such insider activity.

