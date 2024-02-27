Caribbean Utilities Company (TSE:CUP.U) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.18

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.'s (TSE:CUP.U) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.18 per share on 15th of March. This means the annual payment is 6.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Caribbean Utilities Company

Caribbean Utilities Company's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 10.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 66% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Caribbean Utilities Company Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Caribbean Utilities Company has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.68 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.72. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.9% per year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Caribbean Utilities Company's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Caribbean Utilities Company is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Caribbean Utilities Company has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.