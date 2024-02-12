John Berlin, President of CIT at Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL), executed a sale of 6,319 shares in the company on February 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $337.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,132,869.98.

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified manufacturing company operating worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products for a variety of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace, and defense electronics. Its segments include Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,285 shares of Carlisle Companies Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but five insider sells.

Carlisle Companies Inc Insider Sells Shares

On the valuation front, Carlisle Companies Inc's shares were trading at $337.42 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.999 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 22.91, which is above the industry median of 15.1 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.24, with a GF Value of $271.78, indicating that Carlisle Companies Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

